COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE WOMEN ORANGE COUNTY ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF THE 11TH ANNUAL SPIRE AWARDS

The black-tie event honors the best in Orange County's commercial real estate industry.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Orange County, a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of women in commercial real estate, have announced the winners of the 11th Annual SPIRE (Superior Performance In Real Estate) Awards. The event drew 286 attendees and was held Friday, October 20th at the City National Grove of Anaheim.

The SPIRE Awards is an annual event which, this year, was a black-tie gala that transported attendees to a modern, vintage metropolis, complete with a delicious dining experience and exciting entertainment. Former SPIRE Top Woman in Commercial Real Estate award winner, Rochelle Mills, president and CEO of Innovative Housing Opportunities, Inc., was the keynote speaker. The mayor of Anaheim, Ashleigh Aitken, welcomed attendees in her opening remarks, commenting on the growth of commercial real estate in her city and looking forward to a future partnership with CREW Orange County.

"CREW OC was privileged to host the SPIRE Awards with 286 attendees, first-class sponsors and a host of notable honorees for our annual awards program," said co-chairs, Irene Villalobos and Cheryl Kaye. "It was an evening full of fun and networking, but, most importantly, it was an opportunity to recognize the hard work and dedication of our Orange County commercial real estate professionals. We look forward to propelling the SPIRE Awards to even greater heights next year."

Dedicated to honoring outstanding Orange County commercial real estate professionals and project teams who have significantly impacted the commercial real estate industry, awards were presented across eight categories including new construction; building renovations; tenant improvements; most valuable service provider; philanthropy; women in commercial real estate; emerging leader; and sales and leasing. A diverse range of Orange County's prominent commercial real estate leaders served as judges for the event.

To view all sponsors and nominees, please visit www.crewocspire.com. This digital supplement was created by The Registry, and is an exclusive feature for the SPIRE Awards.

SPIRE award winners included:

New Construction – Finamore Place, Jamboree Housing Corporation, City of Anaheim, Architecture Design, Fuscoe Engineering, Jamboree's Quality and Development and Construction, Inc., Site Design Studio, CDC Design, The John Stewart Company

Building Renovations – Ascent, Jamboree Housing Corporation, Architecture Design Collaborative, Jamboree's Quality and Development and Construction, Inc., City of Buena Park

Tenant Improvements – Bandai Namco Holdings USA (Bandai Namco), Hendy, JLL, Clune Construction

Most Valuable Service Provider – Allen Matkins

Philanthropy – Sara Mahaffey for RexForGood Committee, Rexford Industrial (REXR)

Women in CRE – Rebecca Hall, President and CEO, Idea Hall

Emerging Leader – Morgan Medlin, Partner, Allen Matkins

Sales and Leasing – Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and Ten Sushi & Cocktail Bar, Daily Dose Hospitality, Newmark

About CREW Orange County

CREW Orange County is a local chapter of the CREW Network and has been serving Orange County real estate professionals since 1988. The Chapter celebrated its 30-year anniversary in 2020. CREW Orange County is a non-profit organization established to advance the success of women in commercial real estate through networking, education, leadership development and philanthropic involvement. Further information is available at www.creworangecounty.org.

Media Contact:

Janet Cook

949-324-3854

janet@spotlightmarcom.com

SOURCE CREW Orange County