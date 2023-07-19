COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE WOMEN ORANGE COUNTY OPENS REGISTRATION FOR THE 11TH ANNUAL SPIRE AWARDS

The black-tie event honoring Orange County's commercial real estate leaders will close nominations on July 31st.

IRVINE, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Orange County, a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of women in commercial real estate, announced today registration for the 11th Annual SPIRE (Superior Performance in Real Estate) Awards opens Thursday, July 20th. The deadline for nominations for the event's awards has been extended from July 15th to July 31st. The SPIRE Awards will take place on October 20, 2023, at the City National Grove of Anaheim.

The SPIRE Awards is a black-tie gala honoring outstanding Orange County commercial real estate men, women and project teams, who have significantly impacted the commercial real estate industry. Award categories include women in commercial real estate; new construction/development; building renovations; tenant improvements; most valuable service partner; leasing; sales; philanthropy; and emerging leaders. Award judges include a diverse range of Orange County's prominent commercial real estate leaders.

Co-chair Irene Villalobos stated, "We are honored to have the opportunity to highlight the best of Orange County's commercial real estate industry, and we are thrilled by the quality of nominations we have received thus far. We look forward to an inspirational evening with our CRE leaders."

The 11th Annual SPIRE Awards promises to transport attendees to a modern, vintage metropolis, complete with an indulgent dining experience and exciting entertainment. Former SPIRE Top Woman in Commercial Real Estate award winner and President and CEO of Innovative Housing Opportunities Rochelle Mills is the keynote speaker.

To learn more about the 11th Annual SPIRE Awards, please visit: https://www.crewocspireawards.com/.

Nominations will conclude Monday, July 31st. Nomination instructions, eligibility criteria and more may be found at https://www.crewocspireawards.com/nomination.

Those interested in becoming a sponsor should go to: https://www.crewocspireawards.com/sponsor-1.

CREW Orange County is a local chapter of the CREW Network and has been serving Orange County real estate professionals since 1988. The Chapter celebrated its 30-year anniversary in 2020. CREW Orange County is a non-profit organization established to advance the success of women in commercial real estate through networking, education, leadership development and philanthropic involvement. Further information is available at www.creworangecounty.org.

