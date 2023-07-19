COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE WOMEN ORANGE COUNTY OPENS REGISTRATION FOR THE 11TH ANNUAL SPIRE AWARDS

News provided by

CREW Orange County

19 Jul, 2023, 11:27 ET

The black-tie event honoring Orange County's commercial real estate leaders will close nominations on July 31st.

IRVINE, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Orange County, a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of women in commercial real estate, announced today registration for the 11th Annual SPIRE (Superior Performance in Real Estate) Awards opens Thursday, July 20th. The deadline for nominations for the event's awards has been extended from July 15th to July 31st. The SPIRE Awards will take place on October 20, 2023, at the City National Grove of Anaheim.

The SPIRE Awards is a black-tie gala honoring outstanding Orange County commercial real estate men, women and project teams, who have significantly impacted the commercial real estate industry. Award categories include women in commercial real estate; new construction/development; building renovations; tenant improvements; most valuable service partner; leasing; sales; philanthropy; and emerging leaders. Award judges include a diverse range of Orange County's prominent commercial real estate leaders. 

Co-chair Irene Villalobos stated, "We are honored to have the opportunity to highlight the best of Orange County's commercial real estate industry, and we are thrilled by the quality of nominations we have received thus far. We look forward to an inspirational evening with our CRE leaders."

The 11th Annual SPIRE Awards promises to transport attendees to a modern, vintage metropolis, complete with an indulgent dining experience and exciting entertainment. Former SPIRE Top Woman in Commercial Real Estate award winner and President and CEO of Innovative Housing Opportunities Rochelle Mills is the keynote speaker.

To learn more about the 11th Annual SPIRE Awards, please visit: https://www.crewocspireawards.com/.

Nominations will conclude Monday, July 31st. Nomination instructions, eligibility criteria and more may be found at https://www.crewocspireawards.com/nomination.

Those interested in becoming a sponsor should go to: https://www.crewocspireawards.com/sponsor-1.

About CREW Orange County

CREW Orange County is a local chapter of the CREW Network and has been serving Orange County real estate professionals since 1988. The Chapter celebrated its 30-year anniversary in 2020. CREW Orange County is a non-profit organization established to advance the success of women in commercial real estate through networking, education, leadership development and philanthropic involvement. Further information is available at www.creworangecounty.org.

Media Contact: 
Jill Swartz                                                      
Spotlight Marketing Communications          
949-427-1389                                                   
[email protected]                             

SOURCE CREW Orange County

Also from this source

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE WOMEN ORANGE COUNTY TO SPONSOR CHARITY TOURNAMENT

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE WOMEN ORANGE COUNTY TO HOST THE 11th ANNUAL SPIRE AWARDS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.