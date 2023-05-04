COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE WOMEN ORANGE COUNTY TO HOST THE 11th ANNUAL SPIRE AWARDS

Nominations are now open for the annual event honoring Orange County's leaders in commercial real estate.

IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CREW Orange County, a chapter of the national Commercial Real Estate Women Network, a non-profit organization focused on advancing the success of women in commercial real estate, announced today that nominations are now open for the 11th Annual SPIRE (Superior Performance In Real Estate) Awards, a black-tie gala honoring the best of Orange County's real estate professionals.

"CREW Orange County is thrilled to once again present the SPIRE Awards," said Irene Villalobos, co-chair and sales executive with Generations Escrow. "For more than a decade, CREW and the SPIRE Awards have been recognizing Orange County's superior commercial real estate organizations and professionals across a variety of roles. We look forward to celebrating these groups and individuals and helping to inspire new leaders in the commercial real estate industry for the next year."

The SPIRE Awards recognizes men, women and project teams who have made a significant impact across the commercial real estate industry in 2022 and/or 2023. Awards are given across a variety of categories including women in commercial real estate; new construction/development; building renovations; tenant improvements; most valuable service partner; leasing; sales; philanthropy; and emerging leader.

The event will take place on October 20, 2023, at the City National Grove of Anaheim and promises an unforgettable, multisensory evening complete with food and drink, entertainment, networking opportunities and an awards ceremony. Judges for the awards include a diverse range of Orange County's commercial real estate leaders. Rochelle Mills, president and CEO of Innovative Housing Opportunities, Inc., and former SPIRE Top Woman in Commercial Real Estate award winner, will be the keynote speaker. Registration will open Monday, July 10th.

"The SPIRE Awards is an opportunity for the best in the Orange County commercial real estate industry to come together outside of the office for a unique evening of connection and fun," said Cheryl Kaye, co-chair and principal and owner of Cheryl Kaye Design Studio. "Attendees will be transported to a modern, vintage metropolis including an indulgent dining experience, exciting entertainment and ample opportunities to reconnect with past associates and network with new ones. This premiere event is sure to be a night to remember."

Nominations are open until Saturday, July 15th. Nomination instructions, eligibility criteria and more may be found at https://www.crewocspireawards.com/nomination.

About CREW Orange County

CREW Orange County is a local chapter of the CREW Network and has been serving Orange County real estate professionals since 1988. The Chapter celebrated its 30-year anniversary in 2020. CREW Orange County is a non-profit organization established to advance the success of women in commercial real estate through networking, education, leadership development and philanthropic involvement. Further information is available at www.creworangecounty.org.

