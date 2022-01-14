Commercial Real Estate Writing and PR Firm Brings Niche Focus to Underserved Market

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Real Estate Copy (CREC), a US-based content writing and public relations firm, brings specialized services to the global commercial real estate (CRE) industry and its executives. In the next decade, thought leadership and earned media will become more crucial in establishing credibility, generating goodwill, building market share, and cutting through social and digital marketing noise.

Paid media and traditional marketing channels, though still effective, are no longer sufficient to ensure consistent growth and a strong connection with the public. The digitalization of media and the shifting communication preferences of CRE professionals and prospects have contributed to the increasing relevance of thought leadership and earned media.

In response, CREC has evolved to meet the dynamic needs of developers, operators, lenders, investors, asset managers, and other stakeholders in the industry.

"There are very few writing and PR companies out there that understand the commercial real estate industry and its unique language and client base. 'It's not easy to write about CRE,' is what most clients tell us. Many content and PR companies include CRE in the lists of industries they serve, but none other than us are dedicated to it (that we're aware of)," said Kirky Galt, CEO and Creative Director of CREC.

CREC, founded in 2016, leverages its team of sophisticated writers and public relations strategists with CRE–specific experience to deliver substantial value, simplicity, and ROI for industry organizations and leaders. As the result of CREC's proven performance and emphasis on the client experience, it serves notable firms in commercial real estate domestically and internationally.

