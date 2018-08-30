Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Demand in Brazil to Grow 6.5% Annually Through 2022

CLEVELAND, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial refrigeration equipment demand in Brazil is projected to grow 6.5% per year to $610 million in 2022. As the country recovers from an economic downturn, businesses will be more willing to make upgrades to their commercial refrigeration equipment. This and other trends are presented in Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment, 10th Edition, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

More information about this study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/global-commercial-refrigeration-equipment-3658.htm.

Display cases will continue to make up the largest share of equipment demand, accounting for 30% of the market in 2022. These products are used most often in the food retail market, which is supported by Brazil's significant population. The food retail market benefits from Brazil's lower disposable income levels that restrict the frequency with which consumers dine out at restaurants.

Refrigerated vending machines will see the fastest growth through 2022 at 8.1% per year. An increase in commercial construction activity will support demand, as newly-built hospitals, hotels, office buildings, and schools will install these machines.

