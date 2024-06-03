Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, 43% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial refrigeration equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.84 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.66% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered End-user (Retail, Restaurants, Hotels, and Catering units), Product (Walk-in coolers, Display cases, Refrigerator for drinks, Ice-making machines, and Freezers and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Key Companies Covered Ali Group S.r.l. a Socio Unico, Blue Star Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dover Corp., Electrolux AB, Felix Storch Inc., FUJIMAK Corp., HOSHIZAKI Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Imbera, Lennox International Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Standex International Corp., Tecumseh Products Co. LLC, TEFCOLD AS, The Middleby Corp., TURBO AIR Inc., UAB FREOR LT, Valpro Refrigeration, and WELBILT INC. Regions Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Region Outlook

APAC North America Europe South America Middle East and Africa

1. APAC - APAC is estimated to contribute 43%. to the growth of the global market. The Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027. The commercial refrigeration equipment market in APAC is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rise of takeaway meals and increasing demand for perishable food items in sectors like convenience stores, hospitality businesses, and food service outlets.

Vendors are launching competitively priced equipment, featuring advanced technologies such as liquid-vapor compression, ammonia absorption systems, ENERGY STAR certification, and high GWP refrigerants. Energy efficiency and reducing carbon footprint are key considerations, with vendors exploring options like magnetic refrigeration systems and remotely operated refrigerators.

The market caters to various industries, including transportation refrigeration equipment for cold chain logistics, and food service for blast chillers, beverage dispensers, ice machines, and more. Food safety standards and consumer preferences are influencing the adoption of energy-efficient refrigeration solutions and the phase-out of HFC emissions.

Additionally, the market is expanding to cater to the needs of specialty food stores, fresh produce, dairy, meat, and frozen foods, as well as vaccines in the context of mass immunization programs. Temperature control is crucial for food and beverages, with refrigerators, freezers, coolers, and display cases all playing essential roles in the food service industry. Lockdown measures have further accelerated the demand for convenience foods, leading to increased sales of commercial refrigeration equipment.

Segmentation Overview

End-user 1.1 Retail

1.2 Restaurants

1.3 Hotels

1.4 Catering units Product 2.1 Walk-in coolers

2.2 Display cases

2.3 Refrigerator for drinks

2.4 Ice-making machines

2.5 Freezers and others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market caters to various retail segments, including convenience stores, supermarkets, and specialty food stores. Retailers utilize specialized equipment, such as energy-efficient beverage refrigeration systems and blast chillers, to store and sell perishable food items and temperature-controlled beverages. Energy-efficient systems, including liquid-vapor compression, ammonia absorption, and magnetic refrigeration, reduce carbon footprint and enhance energy efficiency. ENERGY STAR certification is a standard for energy efficiency in commercial refrigeration equipment.

High GWP refrigerants are being phased out due to their environmental impact. Takeaway meals and food service outlets, including cafes and hospitality businesses, require reliable transportation refrigeration equipment. Mass immunization programs rely on temperature-controlled cold channel logistics for vaccine distribution. Commercial refrigeration equipment includes refrigerators, freezers, and remotely operated units for storing fresh produce, dairy, meat, and frozen foods. HFC emissions are a concern for the industry, and sustainable alternatives are being explored.

Research Analysis

The Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market encompasses a range of products, including refrigerators, freezers, coolers, display cases, beverage dispensers, ice machines, and blast chillers. These equipment are essential for convenience stores, hospitality businesses, and the food service industry to maintain the temperature of perishable food items and beverages. Energy efficiency is a significant consideration in this market, with ENERGY STAR certification being a key factor.

Various refrigeration technologies are used, such as liquid-vapor compression, ammonia absorption systems, magnetic refrigeration systems, and high GWP refrigerants. Transportation refrigeration equipment is another segment of this market, used to maintain temperatures during transportation. The carbon footprint of these systems is also a concern, with efforts being made to reduce it through the use of energy-efficient technologies and low-global-warming-potential refrigerants.

Market Overview

The Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market encompasses a broad range of products, including compressors, condensers, evaporators, and refrigerants. These components are essential for maintaining optimal temperatures in various industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and hospitality. The market is driven by factors like increasing demand for temperature-controlled environments, technological advancements, and stringent regulations.

Companies like HFC, Carrier, and Danfoss are major players in this sector, offering innovative solutions for energy efficiency and sustainability. The future of commercial refrigeration equipment lies in smart technologies, such as IoT and AI, which enable remote monitoring and predictive maintenance.

Additionally, the growing trend towards plant-based foods and the need for specialized refrigeration systems to store and transport these products are expected to fuel market growth. Overall, the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market is a dynamic and evolving industry, with a strong focus on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability.

