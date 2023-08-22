Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market in Europe to grow by USD 3.68 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growing need to increase the shelf life of food products to influence market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial refrigeration equipment market size in Europe is expected to grow by USD 3,689.08 million during the five-year forecast period, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.99% from 2022 to 2027. The increasing number of launches related to refrigerated food and beverage products is a major trend in the market. Consumers increasingly favor food products that offer convenience and shelf life. As a result, food and food service retailers are increasingly offering refrigerated food products with improved shelf lives, to reduce waste and increase profits. For example, Iceland Foods has introduced its own branded frozen food products in its UK supermarkets. Hence, the increasing number of launches is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. - View the new Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market in Europe

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our commercial refrigeration equipment market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Key Driver

The growing need to increase the shelf life of food products is a key factor driving market growth. The shelf life of food products is highly dependent on factors such as storage conditions. As a result, storing food products at inappropriate temperatures leads to spoilage and loss for food service establishments. In addition, a variety of measures are used to limit microbial growth, including refrigeration, reducing water activity, and including preservatives. Refrigeration is necessary to preserve nutritional and microbial quality. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Regular maintenance and service requirements are significant challenges restricting market growth.

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market in Europe is segmented as below:

End-user

Retail



Restaurants



Hotels



Catering Units

Products

Walk-in Coolers



Display Cases



Refrigerator For Drinks



Ice-making Machines



Freezers And Others

The retail segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Retail businesses have a special need for commercial refrigeration equipment, including supermarkets, convenience stores, grocery stores, and specialty retailers. To ensure the quality, safety, and preservation of perishable foods and beverages, these companies rely heavily on refrigeration systems. Refreshment refrigerators and bar refrigerators are also important refrigerators used frequently in supermarkets, convenience stores, and hospitality establishments. Hence, such factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market in Europe 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market in Europe, including some of the companies such as AFE Group Ltd., ARNEG SPA, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Electrolux AB, ENOFRIGO SPA, Epta Group, FRIGOGLASS SAIC, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., HOSHIZAKI Europe BV, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Infrico SL, Jongor Ltd., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Scotsman Ice Srl, TEFCOLD AS, True Refrigeration UK Ltd., UAB FREOR LT, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, and Ziegra Eismaschinen GmbH. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offering

AFE Group Ltd - The company offers commercial refrigeration equipment such as cabinets, counters, and medical racks.

The company offers commercial refrigeration equipment such as cabinets, counters, and medical racks. ARNEG SPA - The company offers commercial refrigeration equipment such as Amburgo, Arles, and Daytona.

The company offers commercial refrigeration equipment such as Amburgo, Arles, and Daytona. Electrolux AB - The company offers commercial refrigeration equipment such as Ecostore 670 1430 digital.

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market in Europe 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the commercial refrigeration equipment market in Europe's growth during the next five years.

growth during the next five years. Estimation of the commercial refrigeration equipment market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial refrigeration equipment market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the commercial refrigeration equipment market in Europe companies

Related Reports

The commercial ice maker machine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,626.12 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (food services, retail, healthcare, and others), product type (cube ice maker, flake ice maker, and nugget ice maker), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rise in demand for commercial ice maker machines from various industries is a key factor expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The commercial refrigeration equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14,505.99 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (retail, restaurants, hotels, and catering units), product (walk-in coolers, display cases, refrigerators for drinks, ice-making machines, and freezers, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The need to increase the storage life of food products is a key factor driving the global commercial refrigeration equipment market growth.

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.99% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,689.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 6.03 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AFE Group Ltd., ARNEG SPA, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Electrolux AB, ENOFRIGO SPA, Epta Group, FRIGOGLASS SAIC, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., HOSHIZAKI Europe BV, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Infrico SL, Jongor Ltd., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Scotsman Ice Srl, TEFCOLD AS, True Refrigeration UK Ltd., UAB FREOR LT, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, and Ziegra Eismaschinen GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

