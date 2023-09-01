Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market in Europe to grow by USD 3.69 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growing need to increase the shelf life of food products to influence market growth - Technavio.

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial refrigeration equipment market in Europe size is to grow by USD 3.69 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.99% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The growing need to increase the shelf life of food products is notably driving the market growth. The shelf life of food products highly depends on factors such as storage conditions. Therefore the storage of food products at inadequate temperatures leads to degradation and losses to food service establishments. The key factors that control the shelf life of food products are either preventing or limiting microbial growth. In addition, some of the processes used to control this microbial growth include refrigeration, lowering water activity, and adding preservatives. Refrigeration is crucial for preserving nutritional and microbial quality. Therefore, commercial refrigeration equipment is important for the smooth functioning of food service establishments. Consequently, these factors are anticipated to fuel the commercial refrigeration equipment market growth in Europe during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market In Europe 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. AFE Group Ltd., ARNEG SPA, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Electrolux AB, ENOFRIGO SPA, Epta Group, FRIGOGLASS SAIC, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., HOSHIZAKI Europe BV, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Infrico SL, Jongor Ltd., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Scotsman Ice Srl, TEFCOLD AS, True Refrigeration UK Ltd., UAB FREOR LT, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, and Ziegra Eismaschinen GmbH are among some of the major market participants.



AFE Group Ltd - The company offers commercial refrigeration equipment such as cabinets, counters, and medical racks.

The company offers commercial refrigeration equipment such as cabinets, counters, and medical racks. ARNEG SPA - The company offers commercial refrigeration equipment such as Amburgo, Arles, and Daytona.

The company offers commercial refrigeration equipment such as Amburgo, Arles, and Daytona. Electrolux AB - The company offers commercial refrigeration equipment such as Ecostore 670 1430 digital.





Regular maintenance and service requirements are significant challenges hindering the market growth. As modern refrigeration systems are designed to be durable and reliable, regular maintenance and servicing are important to assure optimal performance, energy efficiency, and food safety. Also, components can wear out over time as commercial refrigeration equipment operates continuously, often under demanding conditions. Consequently, routine maintenance is important to find and address such issues before they escalate, mitigating the risk of equipment failure, disruptions to business operations, and potential food spoilage. Additionally, there is a growing need for skilled technicians to diagnose and rectify issues effectively due to the complex mechanism of modern refrigeration systems. Hence, these factors can impede the commercial refrigeration equipment market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market in Europe 2023-2027: Segmentation

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market in Europe is segmented as below:

End-user

Retail



Restaurants



Hotels



Catering Units

Products

Walk-in Coolers



Display Cases



Refrigerator For Drinks



Ice-making Machines



Freezers And Others

The retail segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. When it comes to commercial refrigeration equipment, retail establishments, including supermarkets, convenience stores, grocery stores, and specialty retailers, have unique requirements. Such businesses highly rely on refrigeration solutions to preserve the quality, freshness, and safety of their perishable food and beverage products. Other major types of refrigerators comprise beverage coolers and bar refrigeration units are generally used in convenience stores, supermarkets, and hospitality establishments. Therefore, these factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of this segment which, in turn, will boost the growth of the commercial refrigeration market in Europe during the forecast period.

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market in Europe 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the commercial refrigeration equipment market in Europe's growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the commercial refrigeration equipment market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the commercial refrigeration equipment market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial refrigeration equipment market in Europe , vendors

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.99% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3.689 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.03 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AFE Group Ltd., ARNEG SPA, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Electrolux AB, ENOFRIGO SPA, Epta Group, FRIGOGLASS SAIC, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., HOSHIZAKI Europe BV, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Infrico SL, Jongor Ltd., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Scotsman Ice Srl, TEFCOLD AS, True Refrigeration UK Ltd., UAB FREOR LT, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, and Ziegra Eismaschinen GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by End-user Market Segmentation by Product Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Vendor Landscape Vendor Analysis Appendix

