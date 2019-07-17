Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market to Reach a Market Size of $47.8 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market, published by KBV research, The Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market size is expected to reach $47.8 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period. The commercial refrigeration equipment market is growing because of an increase in investments in the food and beverage industry. Considering the growing population, the players of the food and beverage industry have increased the production to meet with the continuously growing demand. For example, the growing demand for the meat and meat related products which are perishable is pushing the demand for refrigeration systems in the predicted time span.

The Hypermarket & Supermarket market dominated the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market by Retail Channel 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast period. The Convenience store & Specialty store market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Others market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 13.5% during (2019 - 2025).

The North America market dominated the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Food Service Market by Region 2018, growing at a CAGR of 3.3 % during the forecast period. Increased demand for bakery products, frozen food, and packaged food products drives the demand for commercial refrigeration equipment. Furthermore, to decrease carbon footprints, the manufacturers have focused on developing commercial refrigeration equipment that ingests the less or inadequate amount of energy. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2019 - 2025).

The Refrigerators & Freezers market dominated the Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market by Product 2018, growing at a CAGR of 4.5 % during the forecast period. The Transportation Refrigeration Equipment market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during (2019 - 2025). The Beverage Refrigeration market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Ice Merchandisers & Ice Vending Equipment market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 9.9% during (2019 - 2025).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of WELBILT, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Standex International Corporation, GEA Group AG, Emerson Electric co., Whirlpool Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, Johnson Controls International Plc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., and The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, United Technologies Corporation and Johnson Controls International PLC are some of the forerunners in the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market.

Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product

Refrigerators & Freezers

Transportation Refrigeration Equipment

Beverage Refrigeration

Ice Merchandisers & Ice Vending Equipment

Display Showcases

Others

By Application

Food Service

Food & Beverage Distribution

Food & Beverage Retail

Food & Beverage Production

Others

By Retail Channel

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Convenience store & Specialty store

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Australia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Welbilt, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Standex International Corporation

GEA Group AG

Emerson Electric co.

Whirlpool Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

Johnson Controls International Plc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

