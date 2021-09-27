Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market to Record Growth of $ 15.13 bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio

View Key Highlights about the global trends impacting the future of Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market: . Download Free Sample Report

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The commercial refrigeration equipment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

Scope of Commercial Refrigeration Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 15.13 billion CAGR Decelerating at 7.50% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography:- · APAC · Europe · North America · MEA · South America By product:- · Walk-in coolers · Display cases · Refrigerator for drinks · Ice-making machines · Others By end-user:- · Retail · Restaurants · Hotels · Catering units Drivers · Need to increase the storage life of food products · Market expansion by end-users · Growing focus on merchandising refrigerated food and beverages Challenges · Rising preference for pre-used and rented commercial refrigeration equipment · Issues associated with refrigerated food products · Phaseout of ozone-depleting refrigerants used in commercial refrigeration equipment Trends · Growing demand for energy-efficient models of commercial refrigeration equipment · Increasing number of launches related to refrigerated food and beverage products · Product portfolio expansion in the global commercial refrigeration equipment market

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Product

Walk-in Coolers



Display Cases



Refrigerator For Drinks



Ice-making Machines



Others

End-user

Retail



Restaurants



Hotels



Catering Units

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the commercial refrigeration equipment market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dover Corp., HOSHIZAKI Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Imbera, Standex International Corp., The Middleby Corp., and Welbilt Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market size

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market trends

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market industry analysis

The commercial refrigeration equipment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The need to increase the storage life of food products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rising preference for pre-used and rented commercial refrigeration equipment will hamper the market growth.

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial refrigeration equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial refrigeration equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial refrigeration equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial refrigeration equipment market vendors

Table of Contents:



Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector

Recovery phase

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Walk-in coolers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Display cases - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Refrigerator for drinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Ice-making machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Restaurants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hotels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Catering units - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB Electrolux

Ali Group Srl

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dover Corp.

HOSHIZAKI Corp.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Imbera

Standex International Corp.

The Middleby Corp.

Welbilt Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

