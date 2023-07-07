Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.86% from 2022 to 2027|Need to increase the storage life of food products to boost market growth- Technavio.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial refrigeration equipment market size is set to grow by USD 14,505.99 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 6.86%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Retail



Restaurants



Hotels



Catering Units

Product

Walk-in Coolers



Display Cases



Refrigerator For Drinks



Ice-making Machines



Freezers And Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The retail segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The retail segment comprises hypermarkets, supermarkets, grocery stores, and convenience stores. These retail stores provide a variety of packaged refrigerated food products and use commercial refrigeration equipment such as glass door freezers and refrigerators for storing drinks. Furthermore, many retailers are introducing fresh varieties of private-label refrigerated food products. For example, Target Brands Inc. recently launched its Good and Gather brand of frozen meal products in March 2021. The growth of the commercial refrigeration equipment market is also driven by factors such as the rising demand for these products in retail outlets and the expanding presence of these outlets.

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

Some of the major vendors of the commercial refrigeration equipment market include AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, Blue Star Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dover Corp., Felix Storch Inc., FUJIMAK Corp., HOSHIZAKI Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Imbera, Lennox International Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Standex International Corp., Tecumseh Products Co. LLC, TEFCOLD AS, The Middleby Corp., TURBO AIR Inc., UAB FREOR LT, Valpro Refrigeration, and WelbilInc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the commercial refrigeration equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As, as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

Blue Star Ltd - The company offers commercial refrigeration equipment where its upright cabinet ensures easy storage and an electronic panel ensures proper temperature control.

HOSHIZAKI Corp - The company offers commercial refrigeration equipment that features reliable cooling power and energy-saving performance by providing a wide range of dimensional size lineups.

Lennox International Inc. - The company offers commercial refrigeration equipment that features storage capacity and convenience while presenting well-cooled food as its showcase.

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The need to increase the storage life of food products is a key factor driving market growth. Storage conditions play a key role in determining the shelf life of food products. The inadequate temperature during storage can lead to degradation and losses, particularly in commercial spaces like food service establishments. Refrigeration is a key element in preserving food's nutritional and microbial quality. Proper refrigeration offers various benefits by minimizing moisture transfer and ensuring the preservation of the flavor, color, and texture of food products. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The growing demand for energy-efficient models of commercial refrigeration equipment is a major trend in the market. End-users are increasingly inclined towards commercial refrigeration due to its numerous benefits, particularly its cost-saving advantages in terms of energy consumption. ENERGY STAR-certified commercial refrigeration equipment offers a solution for minimizing energy usage. For example, commercial refrigeration equipment with ENERGY STAR certification is 20% more energy efficient compared to standard commercial refrigeration equipment. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The rising preference for pre-used and rented commercial refrigeration equipment is a significant challenge impeding market growth. Many vendors in the market are introducing enhanced commercial refrigeration equipment with added features. However, not all end-users can invest in these upgraded models. Consequently, many end-users opt for low-cost commercial refrigeration equipment or used models, which are priced lower than new products. The increasing demand for used commercial refrigeration equipment is expected to have a negative impact on the market. Online platforms like Gumtree and eBay offer used commercial refrigeration equipment for sale. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial refrigeration equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial refrigeration equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial refrigeration equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial refrigeration equipment market vendors

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14,505.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.9 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, Blue Star Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dover Corp., Felix Storch Inc., FUJIMAK Corp., HOSHIZAKI Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Imbera, Lennox International Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Standex International Corp., Tecumseh Products Co. LLC, TEFCOLD AS, The Middleby Corp., TURBO AIR Inc., UAB FREOR LT, Valpro Refrigeration, and Welbilt Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

