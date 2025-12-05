Commercial Refrigeration Market worth $67.31 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the report "Commercial Refrigeration Market by Product Type, Refrigerant Type (HCFCs, HFCs, HFO, Isobutane, Propane, Ammonia, Carbon Dioxide), Application, End Use (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Hotels & Restaurants), Door Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", global commercial refrigeration market is projected to grow from USD 51.26 billion in 2025 to USD 67.31 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Commercial Refrigeration Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2025 Market Size: USD 51.26 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 67.31 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.6%

Commercial Refrigeration Market Trends & Insights:

The commercial refrigeration market has observed stable growth throughout the study period and is anticipated to continue with the same trend during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles have increased the demand for convenience foods, fresh produce, and ready-to-eat meals. This, in turn, drives the need for efficient refrigeration solutions to store and transport these products which is expected to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.0% during forecast period.

By product type, the transportation refrigeration segment is accounted for a 32.1% market share in 2024.

By refrigerant type, hydrocarbons is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.4% during forecast period.

By door type, multi door type is expected to dominate the market

By application, food service is expected to dominate the market

By end use, supermarkets & hypermarkets is expected to dominate the market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Commercial Refrigeration Market"

270 - Tables

50 - Figures

235 - Pages

The commercial refrigeration market is growing worldwide due to rising demand for reliable cold-storage systems across food retail, hospitality, pharmaceuticals, and logistics. Expanding modern retail formats, greater consumer focus on fresh and safely preserved products, and the rapid development of cold-chain networks are all increasing the need for efficient and consistent cooling solutions. Global trade in perishable goods and temperature-sensitive medical supplies further strengthens this demand, while advancements in refrigeration technologies, energy efficiency, and digital monitoring encourage businesses to upgrade existing equipment.

By product type, the transportation refrigeration cases segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Transportation refrigeration is estimated to account for the largest share of the commercial refrigeration market due to the rapid expansion of global trade in perishable goods and the rising demand for temperature-controlled logistics. The increasing consumption of frozen food, dairy, meat, seafood, and pharmaceutical products that require precise temperature management during transit is driving the need for advanced refrigerated trucks, trailers, containers, and railcars. Growth in e-commerce grocery delivery and cross-border food exports has further intensified the requirement for reliable cold chain transportation systems.

By refrigerant type, the fluorocarbons segment is expected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The fluorocarbons segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the commercial refrigeration market due to their widespread availability, high efficiency, and strong cooling performance across a variety of applications. These refrigerants, including hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), have long been preferred for their thermodynamic stability, nonflammability, and compatibility with existing refrigeration systems. Despite increasing environmental regulations, the continued use of fluorocarbons in regions with less stringent emission standards and in industries requiring high-capacity cooling, such as supermarkets, cold storage, and transportation refrigeration, has sustained their strong market demand.

By application, the food services segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The food services segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the commercial refrigeration market due to the rapid expansion of restaurants, cafeterias, cloud kitchens, and quick-service outlets worldwide. Rising consumer preference for dining out and the surge in online food delivery platforms are driving the demand for large-scale cold storage and display solutions. Additionally, stringent food safety regulations and the growing need to maintain freshness and quality across diverse menu offerings have led to increased adoption of advanced refrigeration systems.

By end use, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the commercial refrigeration market due to several key factors. The rapid expansion of retail chains increases the need for advanced refrigeration solutions that enable efficient storage, display, and preservation of a wide variety of perishable products such as dairy, meats, seafood, and frozen foods. Additionally, shifting consumer preferences toward fresh and convenient ready-to-eat foods, coupled with higher disposable incomes and fast-paced lifestyles, are driving demand for larger, high-performance refrigeration systems in these settings.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share in the global commercial refrigeration market due to its rapidly expanding retail and food service sectors, strong economic growth, and increasing urbanization. Rising disposable incomes and changing consumer lifestyles are fueling demand for frozen and processed foods, driving the need for advanced refrigeration systems in supermarkets, restaurants, and convenience stores. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are experiencing significant investments in cold chain infrastructure to support food distribution, pharmaceutical storage, and export activities.

Kay Players

Some of the leading players in this market include Daikin (Japan), Johnson Controls (US), Hussmann Corporation (US), Danfoss (Denmark), Dover Corporation (US), Haier Inc. (China), and EPTA Corporate (Italy).

Get access to the latest updates on Commercial Refrigeration Companies and Commercial Refrigeration Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting

