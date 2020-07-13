Commercial Restoration Network, LLC has completed its Acquisition of Florida based Diamond Property Claims, LLC

ORLANDO, Fla., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Restoration Network, LLC, announced today that it has completed the acquisition rights to officially acquire the Florida-based consulting firm, Diamond Property Claims, LLC.

About Commercial Restoration Network, LLC.

Commercial Restoration Network (CRN) is a commercial consulting firm and an exclusive large loss vendor network for property claims. Commercial Restoration Network is headquartered in Orlando, FL and they currently operate in the Continental United States.

Their mission is to create a new gold standard for handling large loss property claims by creating a strong working relationship between the Carrier, the Policyholder and the Contractor. This network has and will continue to provide the best client experience possible, for the claims process to move efficiently, for the Contractor to be profitable and for the Carrier to approve the loss in a timely manner.

To learn more, please visit their website at www.crnpros.com .

About Diamond Property Claims, LLC

Diamond Property Claims (DPC) is an exclusive large loss consulting firm which operates in the Midwest, the Northeast and the Southeastern United States.

Diamond Property Claims currently consults with many Fortune 500 corporations, business owners, property management firms and private investors. With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, Diamond Property Claims has set the bar extremely high for a positive client experience when handling large loss property claims.

Media Contact

Jason Burg

(407) 674-8819

[email protected]

SOURCE Commercial Restoration Network

Related Links

https://crnpros.com

