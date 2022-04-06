Commercial Robotics Market - 49% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by Rising Demand for Commercial Robotics|17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the global commercial robotics industry growth is the rising demand for commercial robotics owing to technological advancements and investments in research and development (R&D) in robotics. Securing sufficient production line capacity is becoming critical for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Labor shortages in countries such as Japan will exacerbate the issue. In addition, by 2050, the working-age population across the world is expected to decline significantly, especially in countries such as China , Japan , Germany , Russia , and France . Countries with a high degree of industrialization and a growing population of elderly people (over 65 years) are expected to witness a significant shortage of skilled personnel. Thus, there is an increased demand for application-specific robots from these end-users. Many vendors are developing customized robots to meet market demand and gain a competitive edge over their peers. Such factors will boost the market growth in the forecast period.

The key factor driving the global commercial robotics industry growth is the Securing sufficient production line capacity is becoming critical for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Labor shortages in countries such as will exacerbate the issue. In addition, by 2050, the working-age population across the world is expected to decline significantly, especially in countries such as , , , , and . Countries with a high degree of industrialization and a growing population of elderly people (over 65 years) are expected to witness a significant shortage of skilled personnel. Thus, there is an increased demand for application-specific robots from these end-users. Many vendors are developing customized robots to meet market demand and gain a competitive edge over their peers. Such factors will boost the market growth in the forecast period. Market Challenges - The key challenge to the global commercial robotics industry growth is the high costs of robotic systems. Several end-users, especially in emerging economies such as India , are reluctant to buy high-priced commercial robotics. Furthermore, vendors need to invest in research and development (R and D) continuously to integrate advanced technologies in commercial robotics. Owing to this, several new and advanced models of commercial robotics are expected to be launched in the market in the forecast years. This is expected to increase the cost of the robots even further. Such an increase in the cost of robots is expected to hamper their adoption in industries, especially in India , countries in Africa , and other developing countries. Therefore, the high cost of robots stands as a major challenge to the growth of the global commercial robotics market

Segmentation Analysis

The commercial robotics market report is segmented by Application (Medical and healthcare, Defense and security, Agriculture and forestry, Marine, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The commercial robotics market share growth in the medical and healthcare segment will be significant for revenue generation. Commercial robotics is used for various domesticated tasks such as long-term care, public service, monitoring patients, and other such activities in healthcare facilities as well as home-based care of patients. For instance, during the first half of 2020, a hospital in Chennai, India, used service robots to supply food and medicines to COVID-19 patients. Thus, the significant increase in the adoption of these robots will drive the market growth through this segment in the coming years.

Some Companies Mentioned

The commercial robotics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the expansion of distribution channels to compete in the market.

3D Robotics Inc.



Accuray Inc.



AeroVironment Inc.



Autel Intelligent Technology Co.



General Electric Co.



Honda Motor Co. Ltd.



Intuitive Surgical Inc.



Irobot Corp.



KUKA AG



Northrop Grumman Corp.



OMRON Corp.



Smith and Nephew plc



Yaskawa Electric Corp.



Yuneec International Co. Ltd.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Commercial Robotics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 36.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.23 Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3D Robotics Inc., Accuray Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Autel Intelligent Technology Co., General Electric Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Irobot Corp., KUKA AG, Northrop Grumman Corp., OMRON Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Yaskawa Electric Corp., Yuneec International Co. Ltd., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Medical and healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Defense and security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Agriculture and forestry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Marine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3D Robotics Inc.

10.4 Accuray Inc.

10.5 AeroVironment Inc.

10.6 Autel Intelligent Technology Co.

10.7 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

10.8 Irobot Corp.

10.9 KUKA AG

10.10 Northrop Grumman Corp.

10.11 OMRON Corp.

10.12 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

