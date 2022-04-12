Commercial Rotisserie Equipment Market - 2022-2026 | High-Profit Margins in Sale of Rotisserie Chicken to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The high-profit margins in the sale of rotisserie chicken and the growing popularity of open kitchens in foodservice establishments are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as government initiatives for reducing meat production will challenge market growth.

The commercial rotisserie equipment market report is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). North America will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, Canada, Germany, the UK, and France are the key market for commercial rotisserie equipment in North America. The presence of prominent players and new product launches with improved features will aid the growth of the commercial rotisserie equipment market in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ALPINA BELGIUM



Alto-Shaam Inc.



American Range Corp.



Attias Oven Corp.



Bidvest Group Ltd.



CB srl



Diamond Europe SA



DOREGRILL SAS



Equipex LLC



Fri-Jado BV



Hardt Equipment



Henny Penny Corp.



Hickory Industries Inc.



Illinois Tool Works Inc.



J and R Manufacturing LLC



ROLLER GRILL INTERNATIONAL SAS



Rotisol SA



The Middleby Corp.



The Vollrath Co. LLC



Dimark Commercial Pty. Ltd.

Commercial Rotisserie Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our commercial rotisserie equipment market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growing adoption of commercial rotisserie equipment featuring infrared burners as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial rotisserie equipment market growth during the next few years.

Commercial Rotisserie Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial rotisserie equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial rotisserie equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial rotisserie equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial rotisserie equipment market vendors

Commercial Rotisserie Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.99% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 56.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ALPINA BELGIUM, Alto-Shaam Inc., American Range Corp., Attias Oven Corp., Bidvest Group Ltd., CB srl, Diamond Europe SA, DOREGRILL SAS, Equipex LLC, Fri-Jado BV, Hardt Equipment, Henny Penny Corp., Hickory Industries Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., J and R Manufacturing LLC, ROLLER GRILL INTERNATIONAL SAS, Rotisol SA, The Middleby Corp., The Vollrath Co. LLC, and Dimark Commercial Pty. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Source of Heat



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Source of Heat

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market Segmentation by Source of Heat - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Market Segmentation by Source of Heat - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Market Segmentation by Source of Heat

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Market Segmentation by Source of Heat



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Market Segmentation by Source of Heat

5.3 Commercial gas rotisserie equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Commercial gas rotisserie equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Commercial gas rotisserie equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Commercial gas rotisserie equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Commercial gas rotisserie equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial electric rotisserie equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial electric rotisserie equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial electric rotisserie equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial electric rotisserie equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial electric rotisserie equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Source of Heat

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Source of Heat ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ALPINA BELGIUM

Exhibit 89: ALPINA BELGIUM - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 90: ALPINA BELGIUM - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 91: ALPINA BELGIUM - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 92: ALPINA BELGIUM - Segment focus

10.4 Alto-Shaam Inc.

Exhibit 93: Alto-Shaam Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Alto-Shaam Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Alto-Shaam Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Alto-Shaam Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 American Range Corp.

Exhibit 97: American Range Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 98: American Range Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: American Range Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: American Range Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Dimark Commercial Pty. Ltd.

Exhibit 101: Dimark Commercial Pty. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Dimark Commercial Pty. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Dimark Commercial Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Dimark Commercial Pty. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Henny Penny Corp.

Exhibit 105: Henny Penny Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Henny Penny Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Henny Penny Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Henny Penny Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Hickory Industries Inc.

Exhibit 109: Hickory Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Hickory Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Hickory Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Hickory Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Exhibit 113: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 ROLLER GRILL INTERNATIONAL SAS

Exhibit 117: ROLLER GRILL INTERNATIONAL SAS - Overview



Exhibit 118: ROLLER GRILL INTERNATIONAL SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 119: ROLLER GRILL INTERNATIONAL SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: ROLLER GRILL INTERNATIONAL SAS - Segment focus

10.11 Rotisol SA

Exhibit 121: Rotisol SA - Overview



Exhibit 122: Rotisol SA - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Rotisol SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Rotisol SA - Segment focus

10.12 The Vollrath Co. LLC

Exhibit 125: The Vollrath Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 126: The Vollrath Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: The Vollrath Co. LLC - Key news



Exhibit 128: The Vollrath Co. LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

