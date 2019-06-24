Commercial Sales Dominate US Ceiling Market - But Untapped Residential Opportunities Remain - Freedonia Group
Jun 24, 2019, 09:37 ET
CLEVELAND, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, the US commercial market for ceilings totaled 92% of value demand, a share that is projected to remain consistent going forward, according to a new Freedonia Group study. However, while baffles, clouds, and other costly, high-performance ceiling products keep commercial sales high, design innovation and evolving consumer trends are turning traditionally commercial-only products like ceiling tiles into must-have items for homeowners:
- Increasingly, low-cost ceiling tiles can mimic the look and texture of higher-value materials such as metal and wood. These products are particularly favored for dining rooms, kitchens, apartment lobbies, and other showcase rooms where a distinctive, high-end look can make a big impression.
- The acoustic performance of ceiling products is providing additional residential sales opportunities for applications such as home theaters and media rooms.
- Design trends favoring a more custom look are also creating opportunities for ceiling tiles on non-ceiling surfaces, such as walls.
More information regarding the Ceilings study is here:
https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/ceilings-3719.htm
Communicating the benefits of ceiling products in residential applications will be key for manufacturers and distributors looking to increase their penetration. For example, the most successful marketing campaigns will:
- show the use of ceiling tiles in new, surprising locations – such as walls
- highlight products' ease-of-use and ability to resemble high-end products
- emphasize the performance benefits of ceiling products, such as the insulative properties that help to reduce energy costs and improve interior acoustics
For more insight into the $2.1 billion US ceiling market check out the new Freedonia study, Ceilings, which – among other things – provides historical data and demand forecasts in value and volume terms for ceiling products by product, market, and major US region.
