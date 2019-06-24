Commercial Sales Dominate US Ceiling Market - But Untapped Residential Opportunities Remain - Freedonia Group

CLEVELAND, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, the US commercial market for ceilings totaled 92% of value demand, a share that is projected to remain consistent going forward, according to a new Freedonia Group study. However, while baffles, clouds, and other costly, high-performance ceiling products keep commercial sales high, design innovation and evolving consumer trends are turning traditionally commercial-only products like ceiling tiles into must-have items for homeowners:

Increasingly, low-cost ceiling tiles can mimic the look and texture of higher-value materials such as metal and wood. These products are particularly favored for dining rooms, kitchens, apartment lobbies, and other showcase rooms where a distinctive, high-end look can make a big impression.

The acoustic performance of ceiling products is providing additional residential sales opportunities for applications such as home theaters and media rooms.

Design trends favoring a more custom look are also creating opportunities for ceiling tiles on non-ceiling surfaces, such as walls.

Communicating the benefits of ceiling products in residential applications will be key for manufacturers and distributors looking to increase their penetration. For example, the most successful marketing campaigns will:

show the use of ceiling tiles in new, surprising locations – such as walls

highlight products' ease-of-use and ability to resemble high-end products

emphasize the performance benefits of ceiling products, such as the insulative properties that help to reduce energy costs and improve interior acoustics

For more insight into the $2.1 billion US ceiling market check out the new Freedonia study, Ceilings, which – among other things – provides historical data and demand forecasts in value and volume terms for ceiling products by product, market, and major US region. Pricing data, regulatory information, and in-depth profiles of leading industry participants including market share, competitive strategies, and recent restructuring activity are also provided.

Additional studies covering construction industry trends are available from Freedonia's Construction & Building Products research group.

