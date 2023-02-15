Commercial satellite imaging market size to grow by USD 1,722.63 million; Driven by advances in satellite imaging technologies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial satellite imaging market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,722.63 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.24%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 3,642.21 million. The growth of the market will be driven by advances in satellite imaging technologies, growing satellite-based telemetry applications, and increasing demand for EO imaging systems. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Airbus SE, BlackSky Global LLC, European Space Imaging GmbH, ICEYE Oy, Imagesat International I.S.I Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., MapTiler AG, Maxar Technologies Inc., Planet Labs PBC, Satellogic SA, SkyWatch Space Applications Inc., SpaceKnow Inc., and Thales Group.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by end-user (government, military and defense, transportation, agriculture, and others), technology (optical and radar), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by End-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The growth of the market in the government segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing usage of satellite imagery in various applications, such as disaster management, energy sector exploration, environment changes, improvement of town planning, and management and monitoring of environmental changes.

What are the key data covered in this commercial satellite imaging market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the commercial satellite imaging market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the commercial satellite imaging market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the commercial satellite imaging market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial satellite imaging market vendors

The satellite manufacturing and launch market size are expected to increase by USD 3.91 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.4%. The reduction in the associated launch costs is a key factor driving the global satellite manufacturing and launch market growth. The presence of satellite debris in space is the major challenge to global satellite manufacturing and launch market growth.

size are expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.4%. The reduction in the associated launch costs is a key factor driving the global satellite manufacturing and launch market growth. The presence of satellite debris in space is the major challenge to global satellite manufacturing and launch market growth. The military satellite payloads and subsystems market size is expected to increase by USD 2.3 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.18%. The emergence of inflatable SATCOM antennas is one of the key factors driving the global military satellite payloads and subsystems market growth. The issues related to space debris and deorbiting are the major challenges to the global military satellite payloads and subsystems market growth.

Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1722.63 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.79 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, Russia, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airbus SE, BlackSky Global LLC, European Space Imaging GmbH, ICEYE Oy, Imagesat International I.S.I Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., MapTiler AG, Maxar Technologies Inc., Planet Labs PBC, Satellogic SA, SkyWatch Space Applications Inc., SpaceKnow Inc., and Thales Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global commercial satellite imaging market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global commercial satellite imaging market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Military and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Military and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Optical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Optical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Optical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Optical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Optical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Radar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Radar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Radar - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Radar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Radar - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Airbus SE

Exhibit 120: Airbus SE - Overview



Exhibit 121: Airbus SE - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Airbus SE - Key news



Exhibit 123: Airbus SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Airbus SE - Segment focus

12.4 BlackSky Global LLC

Exhibit 125: BlackSky Global LLC - Overview



Exhibit 126: BlackSky Global LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: BlackSky Global LLC - Key offerings

12.5 European Space Imaging GmbH

Exhibit 128: European Space Imaging GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 129: European Space Imaging GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: European Space Imaging GmbH - Key offerings

12.6 ICEYE Oy

Exhibit 131: ICEYE Oy - Overview



Exhibit 132: ICEYE Oy - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: ICEYE Oy - Key offerings

12.7 Imagesat International I.S.I Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Imagesat International I.S.I Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Imagesat International I.S.I Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Imagesat International I.S.I Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 137: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 MapTiler AG

Exhibit 142: MapTiler AG - Overview



Exhibit 143: MapTiler AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: MapTiler AG - Key offerings

12.10 Maxar Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 145: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Planet Labs PBC

Exhibit 149: Planet Labs PBC - Overview



Exhibit 150: Planet Labs PBC - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Planet Labs PBC - Key offerings

12.12 Satellogic SA

Exhibit 152: Satellogic SA - Overview



Exhibit 153: Satellogic SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Satellogic SA - Key offerings

12.13 SkyWatch Space Applications Inc.

Exhibit 155: SkyWatch Space Applications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: SkyWatch Space Applications Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: SkyWatch Space Applications Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 SpaceKnow Inc.

Exhibit 158: SpaceKnow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: SpaceKnow Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: SpaceKnow Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Thales Group

Exhibit 161: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 162: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Thales Group - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

