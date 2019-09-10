Commercial Satellite Imaging Market to Garner $5.26 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 11.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Commercial Satellite Imaging Market by Application (Geospatial Data Acquisition & Mapping, Planning & Development, Disaster Management, Energy & Natural Resource Management, Surveillance & Security, Defense & Intelligence, and Others), and End User (Government, Military Defense, Forestry and Agriculture, Energy, Civil Engineering & Archaeology, Transportation & Logistics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global commercial satellite imaging market accounted for $2.24 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $5.26 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Prime determinants for growing market

Rise in adoption of location-based services (LBS) and rise in application of satellite imagery in various sectors have boosted the global commercial satellite imaging market. However, high resolution of aerial imaging services and various disadvantages of satellite imagine hamper the market growth. On the contrary, decreasing prices of satellite imaging solutions and technological advancements are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1751

Geospatial data acquisition and mapping segment dominated the market

The geospatial data acquisition and mapping segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than one-fourth of the global commercial satellite imaging market. This is owing to its potential in archaeology, construction, government, mining, and civil engineering. However, surveillance & security segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period, owing to increasing security concerns and focus on developing security programs.

Civil engineering and archaeology segment to manifest fastest growth

The civil engineering and archaeology segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period, owing to rise in construction activities and increase in need for geographical for its effective utilization. However, the government segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global commercial satellite imaging market, owing to increase in security concerns and rise in use of commercial satellite imaging for geospatial mapping.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1751

North America to rule the market

The global commercial satellite imaging market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America region dominated the market in 2018, contributing around two-fifths of the market, owing to increase in utilization of satellite imaging in their defense, government, and agriculture sectors and presence of major market players such as Google, Inc. and GeoEye, Inc. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period, owing to rising investment in the satellite manufacturing and increase in number of satellite launches.

Forerunners of the market

The global commercial satellite imaging market report includes analysis of the major market players such as

Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd.

Airbus Defence and Space

ADCC International East Africa Limited

Korea Space-image Technology, Ltd

Vricon, Inc.

SpaceView Inc.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Small Satellite Market Share projected to reach $2,045 million by 2022

Small Drones Market revenue to reach a value of $13.4 billion by 2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research