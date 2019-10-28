Commercial Satellite Imaging Market to Reach a Market Size of $4.7 Billion by 2025 - KBV Research

NEW DELHI, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market, published by KBV research, The Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market size is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 11.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing reliance on location-based services (LBS) is expected to push the growth of the global commercial satellite imaging market. This is because localized services play a key role in giving geographic data in real time through the use of smart devices.

The Government and Defense market dominated the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market by End User 2018, growing at a CAGR of 10.1 % during the forecast period. Increased security concerns resulted in a prominent buyer of geospatial intelligence & mapping services in the defense sector. These services are used for battlefront analysis, border surveillance, drafting of strategies and analysis of situations. The Forestry & Agriculture market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.1% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Civil Engineering & Archaeology market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 12% during (2019 - 2025).

Commercial satellite imaging is also applicable across diverse sectors, including construction, defense, transportation and others as a key driver of the global commercial satellite imaging market. The Geospatial Data Acquisition & Mapping market dominated the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market by Application 2018, growing at a CAGR of 9.6 % during the forecast period. The Energy & Natural Resource Management market would grow with a significant CAGR of 10.4% during (2019 - 2025). The Defense & Intelligence market is expected to prominent aCAGR of 12.8% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Disaster Management market witnessing potential growth and grows highest CAGR of 13.1% during (2019 - 2025).

The North America market dominated the Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market by Region 2018, growing at a CAGR of 10 % during the forecast period, owing to the rising adoption by government and military authorities of satellite imaging services. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.4% during (2019 - 2025). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.3% during (2019 - 2025). For purposes of map creation, military recognition, urban planning, disaster management, among others, Government and military organisations primarily use satellite images.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Spaceflight Industries, Inc., Galileo Group, Inc., ImageSat International N.V., Maxar Technologies, Inc., Planet Labs, Inc., UrtheCast Corporation, Airbus SE, Saab Group (Vricon, Inc.), Trimble, Inc., Leonardo SpA, Thales Group S.A. and L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Global Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Segmentation

By Application

Geospatial Data Acquisition & Mapping

Energy & Natural Resource Management

Defense & Intelligence

Disaster Management

Surveillance & Security

Urban Planning & Development

Others

By End User

Government and Defense

Forestry & Agriculture

Civil Engineering & Archaeology

Energy

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Geography

North America

US



Canada



Mexico



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Argentina



UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Nigeria



Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

Spaceflight Industries, Inc.

Galileo Group, Inc.

ImageSat International N.V.

Maxar Technologies, Inc.

Planet Labs, Inc.

UrtheCast Corporation

Airbus SE

Saab Group (Vricon, Inc.)

Trimble, Inc.

Leonardo SpA

Thales Group S.A.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

