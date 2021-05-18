Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 6.8 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market report.

The commercial scrubbers and sweepers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The scrubbers segment dominated the market with over 57% share and is expected to add over USD 1.4 million during the forecast period. The commercial walk-behind scrubbers dominated the global market and account for around 52% of the market share. The global sweepers market is likely to generate an additional revenue of nearly USD 892 million during the forecast period. The ride-on sweepers are used for wide areas such as parking spaces and outdoor public facilities and the segment is growing at a CAGR of over 8%. Europe is expected to generate an incremental revenue of over USD 0.71 billion during the forecast period. Approximately 80%-90% of all engine-powdered cleaning equipment is propane-fueled, making it source for engine-powdered scrubbers and sweepers. Contract cleaners accounts for majority of share of the market, accounting for approximately 14% of the global share. The commercial scrubbers and sweepers market North America is expected to reach USD 2 billion during the forecast period. Players such as Tennant invest approximately 3%-4% of sales in R&D.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, power, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 27 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/commercial-scrubbers-sweepers-market-report-2025

Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market – Segmentation

The commercial walk-behind scrubber machines are eco-friendly and reduce the use of harmful chemicals. Some of the major brands that manufacture commercial walk-behind scrubbers are Nilfisk, Karcher, Comac, Bissell, Hawk, Sanitaire, and Clarke. Companies such as IPC Eagle and Tomcat manufacture green cleaning devices. Green cleaning ensures a reduced impact on human health and the environment.

With innovations in battery technology, the demand for battery-powered scrubbers and sweepers is expected to grow during the forecast period. The battery-powered segment to witness an incremental growth of over USD 1.1 billion by 2026. The industrial and commercial floor cleaning machine manufacturers adopt lithium-ion batteries due to their higher productivity, longer runtime, zero maintenance, and lesser charging time.

by 2026. The industrial and commercial floor cleaning machine manufacturers adopt lithium-ion batteries due to their higher productivity, longer runtime, zero maintenance, and lesser charging time. Contract cleaners form the largest segment for commercial scrubbers and sweepers, with approximately 14% of the market share in 2020. Globally, contract cleaners form the most potential segment for commercial scrubbers and sweepers. The rising trend of hiring professional cleaning services to maintain commercial spaces is expected to drive the market's growth.

Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market by Products

Scrubbers

Walk-Behind



Ride-On



Stand-On

Sweepers

Walk-Behind



Ride-On



Manual

Others

Combination Machines



Single Disc

Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market by Power

Battery

Electrical

Others

Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market by End-User

Contract Cleaning

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Retail & Hospitality

Transportation & Travel

Warehouse & Distribution

Healthcare

Education

Government

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Others

Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market – Dynamics

Rapid technological advancements in recent years have led to the emergence of new technologies in the cleaning process. One such ground-breaking innovation in terms of professional cleaning equipment is the introduction of autonomous or robotic cleaning technology. Automation is being increasingly adopted in all sectors of life. The adoption of automation and robotic technologies can bring about significant changes in the overall cleaning industry. Labor cost accounts for approximately 95% of the cleaning cost, and the use of robotics can greatly reduce the cost of cleaning. Presently, organizations of all kinds are getting aware of the impact that robotics and innovation could make on businesses as well as on employees. According to Boston Consulting Group, the productivity of a business could increase with robotics, which will account for about a 30% increase over the next decade. Robotics could help organizations to become more competitive and will be essential for small and medium-sized businesses that are the backbone of developing countries' economies. Automation will benefit small companies to compete on a larger scale and where the labor market is compact.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing Demand for Green Cleaning Technologies

Growing Inclination Toward Sustainability

Growing Investments in Research & Development

Growing Demand for Cleanliness in Hospitality Industry

Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market – Geography

North America, which includes the US and Canada, includes the largest economies in the world. North America is also the largest market for commercial floor scrubbers and sweepers and accounts for approximately 31% of the global market share. Both the US and Canada registered strong growth during 2020. Strong economic growth, the establishment of new businesses, company expansions, and increased construction activities are mainly driving the demand for cleaning services in the region. The demand for professional cleaning equipment is mainly driven by in-house cleaning facilities and professional contract cleaners. In the US, revenue from professional cleaning services grew by 3% in the last five years. The rising corporate profits have resulted in the increasing expenditure on cleaning services, thereby driving the sales of commercial cleaning equipment.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/commercial-scrubbers-sweepers-market-report-2025

Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Spain



Italy



Benelux



Nordics

APAC

China



Japan



Australia



South Korea



India



Indonesia



Singapore

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Columbia

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Turkey

Major Vendors

Nilfisk

Tennant

Alfred Karcher

Hako Group

Factory Cat

Other Prominent Vendors

Powr-Flite

Numatic

Amano

Taski

Bucher Industries

IPC Solutions

Cleanfix

Industrial Cleaning Equipment (ICE)

NSS Enterprises

Wetrok

Bortek Industries

Comac

Tornado Industries

Fimap

Hefei GAOMEI

Cimel

Gadlee

Guangzhou Baiyun Cleaning Tools

Pacific Floorcare

Eureka

Boss Cleaning Equipment

Hefter Cleantech

Chaobao Cleaning Products

Proquip

RCM

Lavor

Polivac

Explore our commercial goods & retail technology profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence