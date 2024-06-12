Commercial Sous Vide Machine Market size is set to grow by USD 83.68 million from 2024-2028, Focus on reducing food wastage in commercial kitchens to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial sous vide machine market size is estimated to grow by USD 83.68 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.79% during the forecast period. Focus on reducing food wastage in commercial kitchens is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing adoption of commercial sous vide machines with automatic timers. However, risk of creation of favorable environment for pathogens during sous vide cooking poses a challenge. Key market players include AB Electrolux, Besser Vacuum Srl, Breville Pty Ltd, BRG Appliances Limited, Buffalo, Cleva North America Inc., Conair Corp., Eades Appliance Technology LLC., Gastronomy Plus Ltd., Gourmia Inc., JULABO GmbH, Landig Lava GmbH and Co. KG, Oliso, Sammic SL, The Vollrath Co. LLC, Vesta Precision, BKW Transformation Group, DC Norris North America, Mish Horeca Services, and Nickel Electro Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Sous Vide Machine Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Commercial water bath type sous vide machines and Commercial immersion type sous vide machines), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Besser Vacuum Srl, Breville Pty Ltd, BRG Appliances Limited, Buffalo, Cleva North America Inc., Conair Corp., Eades Appliance Technology LLC., Gastronomy Plus Ltd., Gourmia Inc., JULABO GmbH, Landig Lava GmbH and Co. KG, Oliso, Sammic SL, The Vollrath Co. LLC, Vesta Precision, BKW Transformation Group, DC Norris North America, Mish Horeca Services, and Nickel Electro Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Commercial sous vide machines with automatic timers are increasingly popular in the foodservice industry due to their ability to maintain consistent temperatures and precise cooking times. These machines, offered by brands like Sammic, VacMaster, and JULABO, allow operators to set the required cooking time for various food products and automatically stop the cooking process once it's completed. This results in improved food quality, reduced energy losses, and increased profitability for foodservice establishments. The global market for commercial sous vide machines is expected to grow significantly due to this trend.

The Commercial Sous Vide market is experiencing significant growth with the increasing popularity of this cooking technique. Key components of this market include Canning, Jars, Meat, Processing, Seeding, Pouches, Vacuum, Machines, Flavourful, Directions, Soups, Plastic, Bags, Cooking, Technologies,

Temperature, Control, Vegetables, and Fruit. Trends in this sector include the use of advanced technology for temperature control and the growing demand for convenient and healthy meal options. The market is expected to continue expanding as more businesses adopt sous vide cooking for its consistent results and versatility.

Market Challenges

The global commercial sous vide machine market faces challenges due to food safety concerns. Pathogenic bacteria like Clostridium botulinum and Listeria monocytogenes can thrive in low-oxygen environments, increasing the risk of bacterial load in refrigerated food products used for sous vide cooking. Rapid bacterial growth occurs in the temperature range of 40-140 degree Fahrenheit, particularly in meat, seafood, pasta, sauces, and eggs. The use of plastic wraps and containers also raises health concerns. These factors may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The sous vide market has seen significant growth in recent years due to the increasing popularity of this cooking technique. However, challenges persist in this industry. One major challenge is the high cost of commercial sous vide machines, making it difficult for small businesses to invest. Another challenge is the need for consistent temperature control to ensure food quality, which can be technically demanding.

Additionally, the use of vacuum-sealed bags for sous vide cooking adds complexity to the process and requires specialized equipment. Furthermore, the energy consumption of sous vide machines is a concern for businesses looking to reduce their carbon footprint. Despite these challenges, the sous vide market continues to grow as chefs and foodservice operators seek to offer innovative and high-quality dishes to their customers.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Commercial water bath type sous vide machines

1.2 Commercial immersion type sous vide machines Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Commercial water bath type sous vide machines- Commercial sous vide machines in the market come in water bath type, which features a self-contained temperature controller and heater. These machines are larger than immersion type and offer better insulation due to lids. Prices range from USD400 to USD4,000, with vendors like Sammic, Nickel-Electro, and Eades Appliance Technology providing advanced models. Water bath sous vide machines can cook various food items and are available in bundles with vacuum sealers and pouches for around USD6,000. The demand for water bath machines is increasing due to their consistent results and large production capacity.

Research Analysis

The commercial sous vide machine market is witnessing robust growth driven by the rising adoption of this precise cooking technique across various food industries. Utilized extensively in meat and seafood processing, QSRs, FSRs, resorts, and hotels, sous vide machines—including immersion and water bath types—enhance shelf life, portion control, and cooking consistency.

Key components of commercial sous vide systems include multi-use cookers, immersion circulators, vacuum sealing bags, reusable silicone bags, canning jars, timers, and clamps. Additionally, integrating Load Monitoring Systems ensures optimal performance and efficiency, further bolstering the reliability and effectiveness of sous vide cooking operations.

Market Research Overview

The Commercial Sous Vide Machine market, incorporating advanced Load Monitoring Systems, is experiencing robust growth driven by demand for high-quality, consistent food preparation. These machines, essential in foodservice, healthcare, and research sectors, utilize precise temperature control for optimal texture and flavor. The integration of Load Monitoring Systems enhances operational efficiency, ensuring energy optimization and reducing food waste.

This technology, pivotal for large batch cooking, offers significant benefits including improved food safety and minimal labor for complex dishes. The market's expansion is further fueled by the versatility of sous vide equipment, such as immersion circulators and combination machines, tailored to diverse commercial needs.

