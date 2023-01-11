Commercial telematics market size to grow by USD 13,014 million from 2022 to 2027; A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial telematics market size is estimated to increase by USD 13,014 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a sample report

Global Commercial telematics market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Telematics Market 2023-2027

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Commercial telematics market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape – The global commercial telematics market is fragmented. The market comprises some well-established players that provide various commercial telematics solutions. The vendors in the market are continuously developing communication protocols that support high-bandwidth networks for automotive OEMs. They are also focusing on increasing the adoption of ethernet in in-vehicle networks. Hence, the competition among vendors is expected to intensify over the forecast period.

A few prominent vendors that offer commercial telematics in the market are AB Volvo, Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., AT and T Inc., Bridgestone Corp, Continental AG, Fleet Complete, Geotab Inc, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Michelin Group, Microlise Group Plc, MiX Telematics Ltd., Navistar International Corp., OCTO Telematics S.p.A, Omnitracs LLC, SmartDrive Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Visteon Corp., and Volkswagen AG and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Agero Inc. - The company offers commercial telematics with exciting opportunities to better support drivers and their vehicles.

- The company offers commercial telematics with exciting opportunities to better support drivers and their vehicles. Airbiquity Inc. - The company offers commercial telematics with a combination of proven and reliable technology, IT system and third-party ecosystem integration, and 99.9% service delivery uptime.

- The company offers commercial telematics with a combination of proven and reliable technology, IT system and third-party ecosystem integration, and 99.9% service delivery uptime. AT and T Inc. - The company offers commercial telematics with the latest technology to make the transition and improve efficiencies with vehicle solutions that range from connected cars and fleets to robust management and telematics options.

- The company offers commercial telematics with the latest technology to make the transition and improve efficiencies with vehicle solutions that range from connected cars and fleets to robust management and telematics options. Bridgestone Corp - The company offers commercial telematics innovative end-to-end solutions for commercial fleets, government agencies, insurance companies, and automotive industry suppliers through an integrated approach of hardware technology, fleet management applications, driver gamification, video telematics, and data analytics.

Global Commercial Telematics Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (solutions and services), platform (embedded systems, tethered systems, and smartphone integration systems), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the solutions segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing sales of commercial vehicles globally and the increased deployment of infotainment systems for communication, entertainment, and navigation in commercial vehicles by automakers.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global commercial telematics market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global commercial telematics market.

North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the rising adoption of connected car technologies and the increasing demand for enhanced sound quality combined with advanced features, such as navigation systems and vehicle noise compensation, as well as in-vehicle connectivity.

Commercial Telematics Market – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers –

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of driver assistance.

The increasing adoption of high-end vehicles has led many digital map providers to develop ADAS using their digital maps.

The system uses many sensor inputs, such as wheel speed, infrared, video, and radar, along with digital maps.

This helps the driver gain more information about roads, such as turning angles, the slope of bridges, speed requirements in different instances, upcoming hills, and support adjustment of the engine throttle.

The system also helps improve fuel efficiency by suggesting the shortest routes.

Such benefits are increasing the adoption of ADAS in the automobile industry.

This, in turn, is driving the growth of the global commercial telematics market.

Key Trends –

The use of advanced analytics to reduce the severity of risks is identified as the key trend in the market.

Automakers continuously look to understand their consumers in a better way to deliver personalized solutions in a completely connected environment.

It also helps them reduce the instances of product recalls, which could incur significant losses.

Hence, automotive OEMs are partnering with telecom service providers to understand driver behavior and develop solutions that include over-the-air (OTA) software updates, infotainment, security monitoring, vehicle health checks, and UBI.

Such developments are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The complexity of telematics software and hardware designs is identified as the key challenge in the market.

Embedded telematics systems are becoming more complex with an increasing number of hardware systems for each application.

Also, it becomes challenging for consumers to adapt to the complexity, innovation, and new design upgrades of the hardware in vehicles.

Such challenges may hinder the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Commercial Telematics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Commercial Telematics Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Commercial Telematics Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Commercial Telematics Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Commercial Telematics Market vendors

Related Reports:

The fleet telematics systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.18% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 69.57 billion . The benefits in terms of cost savings are notably driving the fleet telematic systems market growth, although factors such as the high costs associated with fleet telematics systems may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.18% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The benefits in terms of cost savings are notably driving the fleet telematic systems market growth, although factors such as the high costs associated with fleet telematics systems may impede the market growth. The automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.29% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 35638.36 million . The increase in the adoption of usage-based insurance (UBI) using OBD as a measurement parameter is notably driving the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market growth, although factors such as the increase in the cost of integrating telematics may impede the market growth.

Commercial Telematics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13014 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., AT and T Inc., Bridgestone Corp, Continental AG, Fleet Complete, Geotab Inc, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Michelin Group, Microlise Group Plc, MiX Telematics Ltd., Navistar International Corp., OCTO Telematics S.p.A, Omnitracs LLC, SmartDrive Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Visteon Corp., and Volkswagen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global commercial telematics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global commercial telematics market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Platform

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

7.3 Embedded systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Embedded systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Embedded systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Embedded systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Embedded systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Tethered systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Tethered systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Tethered systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Tethered systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Tethered systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Smartphone integration systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Smartphone integration systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Smartphone integration systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Smartphone integration systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Smartphone integration systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AB Volvo

Exhibit 112: AB Volvo - Overview



Exhibit 113: AB Volvo - Business segments



Exhibit 114: AB Volvo - Key news



Exhibit 115: AB Volvo - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: AB Volvo - Segment focus

12.4 Agero Inc.

Exhibit 117: Agero Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Agero Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Agero Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Airbiquity Inc.

Exhibit 120: Airbiquity Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Airbiquity Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Airbiquity Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 123: AT and T Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: AT and T Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: AT and T Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Bridgestone Corp

Exhibit 128: Bridgestone Corp - Overview



Exhibit 129: Bridgestone Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Bridgestone Corp - Key news



Exhibit 131: Bridgestone Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Bridgestone Corp - Segment focus

12.8 Continental AG

Exhibit 133: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 134: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Continental AG - Segment focus

12.9 Geotab Inc

Exhibit 137: Geotab Inc - Overview



Exhibit 138: Geotab Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Geotab Inc - Key news



Exhibit 140: Geotab Inc - Key offerings

12.10 Mercedes Benz Group AG

Exhibit 141: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 142: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Segment focus

12.11 Michelin Group

Exhibit 145: Michelin Group - Overview



Exhibit 146: Michelin Group - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Michelin Group - Key news



Exhibit 148: Michelin Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Michelin Group - Segment focus

12.12 Microlise Group Plc

Exhibit 150: Microlise Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 151: Microlise Group Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Microlise Group Plc - Key offerings

12.13 Omnitracs LLC

Exhibit 153: Omnitracs LLC - Overview



Exhibit 154: Omnitracs LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Omnitracs LLC - Key offerings

12.14 Trimble Inc.

Exhibit 156: Trimble Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Trimble Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Trimble Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Trimble Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Verizon Communications Inc.

Exhibit 160: Verizon Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Verizon Communications Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Verizon Communications Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Verizon Communications Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Visteon Corp.

Exhibit 164: Visteon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Visteon Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Visteon Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Visteon Corp. - Key offerings

12.17 Volkswagen AG

Exhibit 168: Volkswagen AG - Overview



Exhibit 169: Volkswagen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Volkswagen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Volkswagen AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

