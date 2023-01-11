Commercial telematics market size to grow by USD 13,014 million from 2022 to 2027; A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

Jan 11, 2023, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial telematics market size is estimated to increase by USD 13,014 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a sample report
Global Commercial telematics market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
- Get detailed access to the market study. Buy the report!
Commercial telematics market – Vendor Analysis
Vendor Landscape – The global commercial telematics market is fragmented. The market comprises some well-established players that provide various commercial telematics solutions. The vendors in the market are continuously developing communication protocols that support high-bandwidth networks for automotive OEMs. They are also focusing on increasing the adoption of ethernet in in-vehicle networks. Hence, the competition among vendors is expected to intensify over the forecast period.
A few prominent vendors that offer commercial telematics in the market are AB Volvo, Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., AT and T Inc., Bridgestone Corp, Continental AG, Fleet Complete, Geotab Inc, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Michelin Group, Microlise Group Plc, MiX Telematics Ltd., Navistar International Corp., OCTO Telematics S.p.A, Omnitracs LLC, SmartDrive Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Visteon Corp., and Volkswagen AG and others.
Vendor Offerings -
- Agero Inc. - The company offers commercial telematics with exciting opportunities to better support drivers and their vehicles.
- Airbiquity Inc. - The company offers commercial telematics with a combination of proven and reliable technology, IT system and third-party ecosystem integration, and 99.9% service delivery uptime.
- AT and T Inc. - The company offers commercial telematics with the latest technology to make the transition and improve efficiencies with vehicle solutions that range from connected cars and fleets to robust management and telematics options.
- Bridgestone Corp - The company offers commercial telematics innovative end-to-end solutions for commercial fleets, government agencies, insurance companies, and automotive industry suppliers through an integrated approach of hardware technology, fleet management applications, driver gamification, video telematics, and data analytics.
Global Commercial Telematics Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (solutions and services), platform (embedded systems, tethered systems, and smartphone integration systems), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- The market share growth by the solutions segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing sales of commercial vehicles globally and the increased deployment of infotainment systems for communication, entertainment, and navigation in commercial vehicles by automakers.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global commercial telematics market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global commercial telematics market.
- North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the rising adoption of connected car technologies and the increasing demand for enhanced sound quality combined with advanced features, such as navigation systems and vehicle noise compensation, as well as in-vehicle connectivity.
Commercial Telematics Market – Market Dynamics
Leading Drivers –
- The market is driven by the increasing adoption of driver assistance.
- The increasing adoption of high-end vehicles has led many digital map providers to develop ADAS using their digital maps.
- The system uses many sensor inputs, such as wheel speed, infrared, video, and radar, along with digital maps.
- This helps the driver gain more information about roads, such as turning angles, the slope of bridges, speed requirements in different instances, upcoming hills, and support adjustment of the engine throttle.
- The system also helps improve fuel efficiency by suggesting the shortest routes.
- Such benefits are increasing the adoption of ADAS in the automobile industry.
- This, in turn, is driving the growth of the global commercial telematics market.
Key Trends –
- The use of advanced analytics to reduce the severity of risks is identified as the key trend in the market.
- Automakers continuously look to understand their consumers in a better way to deliver personalized solutions in a completely connected environment.
- It also helps them reduce the instances of product recalls, which could incur significant losses.
- Hence, automotive OEMs are partnering with telecom service providers to understand driver behavior and develop solutions that include over-the-air (OTA) software updates, infotainment, security monitoring, vehicle health checks, and UBI.
- Such developments are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major challenges –
- The complexity of telematics software and hardware designs is identified as the key challenge in the market.
- Embedded telematics systems are becoming more complex with an increasing number of hardware systems for each application.
- Also, it becomes challenging for consumers to adapt to the complexity, innovation, and new design upgrades of the hardware in vehicles.
- Such challenges may hinder the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
Driver, Trend, Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about
consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample
report!
What are the key data covered in this Commercial Telematics Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Commercial Telematics Market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the Commercial Telematics Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the Commercial Telematics Market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Commercial Telematics Market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
- The fleet telematics systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.18% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 69.57 billion. The benefits in terms of cost savings are notably driving the fleet telematic systems market growth, although factors such as the high costs associated with fleet telematics systems may impede the market growth.
- The automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.29% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 35638.36 million. The increase in the adoption of usage-based insurance (UBI) using OBD as a measurement parameter is notably driving the automotive on-board diagnostics (OBD) market growth, although factors such as the increase in the cost of integrating telematics may impede the market growth.
|
Commercial Telematics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
173
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.88%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 13014 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.34
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 33%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AB Volvo, Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., AT and T Inc., Bridgestone Corp, Continental AG, Fleet Complete, Geotab Inc, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Michelin Group, Microlise Group Plc, MiX Telematics Ltd., Navistar International Corp., OCTO Telematics S.p.A, Omnitracs LLC, SmartDrive Systems Inc., Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Visteon Corp., and Volkswagen AG
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global commercial telematics market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global commercial telematics market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Platform
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Platform
- 7.3 Embedded systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Embedded systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Embedded systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Embedded systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Embedded systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Tethered systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Tethered systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Tethered systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Tethered systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Tethered systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Smartphone integration systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Smartphone integration systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Smartphone integration systems - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Smartphone integration systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Smartphone integration systems - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Platform
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 110: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 AB Volvo
- Exhibit 112: AB Volvo - Overview
- Exhibit 113: AB Volvo - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: AB Volvo - Key news
- Exhibit 115: AB Volvo - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: AB Volvo - Segment focus
- 12.4 Agero Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Agero Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Agero Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Agero Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Airbiquity Inc.
- Exhibit 120: Airbiquity Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Airbiquity Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Airbiquity Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 AT and T Inc.
- Exhibit 123: AT and T Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: AT and T Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: AT and T Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 126: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Bridgestone Corp
- Exhibit 128: Bridgestone Corp - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Bridgestone Corp - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Bridgestone Corp - Key news
- Exhibit 131: Bridgestone Corp - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Bridgestone Corp - Segment focus
- 12.8 Continental AG
- Exhibit 133: Continental AG - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Continental AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Continental AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: Continental AG - Segment focus
- 12.9 Geotab Inc
- Exhibit 137: Geotab Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Geotab Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: Geotab Inc - Key news
- Exhibit 140: Geotab Inc - Key offerings
- 12.10 Mercedes Benz Group AG
- Exhibit 141: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 143: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Segment focus
- 12.11 Michelin Group
- Exhibit 145: Michelin Group - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Michelin Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: Michelin Group - Key news
- Exhibit 148: Michelin Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: Michelin Group - Segment focus
- 12.12 Microlise Group Plc
- Exhibit 150: Microlise Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Microlise Group Plc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: Microlise Group Plc - Key offerings
- 12.13 Omnitracs LLC
- Exhibit 153: Omnitracs LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Omnitracs LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 155: Omnitracs LLC - Key offerings
- 12.14 Trimble Inc.
- Exhibit 156: Trimble Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Trimble Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 158: Trimble Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 159: Trimble Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Verizon Communications Inc.
- Exhibit 160: Verizon Communications Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 161: Verizon Communications Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 162: Verizon Communications Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: Verizon Communications Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Visteon Corp.
- Exhibit 164: Visteon Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Visteon Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 166: Visteon Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 167: Visteon Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Volkswagen AG
- Exhibit 168: Volkswagen AG - Overview
- Exhibit 169: Volkswagen AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 170: Volkswagen AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 171: Volkswagen AG - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 175: Research methodology
- Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 177: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article