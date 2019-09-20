Commercial Truck Buyers Taking Advantage of Ample Supply, J.D. Power Finds

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the September 2019 Commercial Truck Guidelines Industry Update, analysts from J.D. Power Valuation Services reported a substantial supply of incoming trades continues to impact pricing in the Class 8 auction and retail channels, with moderately healthy demand overshadowed by the number of trucks available. Medium duty trucks had a mixed month, with cabovers and Class 4 trucks down moderately, and Class 6 conventionals up for a second month.

"Lower pricing and a moderately healthy freight environment are keeping buyers in the market," said Chris Visser, Commercial Truck Senior Analyst at J.D. Power Valuation Services. "Going forward, expect depreciation to accelerate as trades continue to become available. Economic conditions should remain similar to the current climate."

Major findings in the free monthly report note:

Class 8 Supply Dictating Pricing at Auction and Retail

Auction depreciation averaging 2.5% per month



Retail depreciations averaging 1.5% per month



Lower pricing is keeping buyers in the market

Medium Duty Conditions are Mixed

Cabovers and Class 4 pulled back



Class 6 had a strong month

Download the free September 2019 Commercial Truck Guidelines Industry Update.

J.D. Power Valuation Services (formerly NADA Used Car Guide) is a leading provider of vehicle valuation products and services to businesses. The team collects and analyzes more than 1 million automotive and truck wholesale and retail transactions per month, and delivers a range of guidebooks, auction data, analysis and data solutions.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Media Relations Contacts

Geno Effler; Costa Mesa, Calif.; 714-621-6224; media.relations@jdpa.com

Shane Smith; East Coast; 424-903-3665; ssmith@pacificcommunicationsgroup.com

About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules www.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info

SOURCE J.D. Power

Related Links

https://www.jdpower.com

