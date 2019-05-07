Commercial Truck Trader Debuts Mobile App with Market's Fastest Search

NORFOLK, Va., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Truck Trader , the #1 truck and trailer marketplace with over 285,000 listings, has just introduced a mobile app enabling consumers to quickly search for commercial vehicles from their smartphones and tablets. The app allows users to zero in on vehicles meeting their specific requirements with fewer clicks than other solutions, delivering faster search results with as few or as many filters as desired. It also provides the market's most accurate upfit information, using artificial intelligence to correctly categorize trucks for easy shopping.

With the Commercial Truck Trader app, users can:

Search by brand, category, upfit body and type, dealer and location

Filter by price, mileage, engine size, transmission type, transmission speed, new or used, drivetrain, fuel type, seller type, tagline (financing available, clearance, etc.) and more

Sort results by nearest, newly listed, newest, oldest, price or premium

Save favorite listings, dealers and searches

Access saved listings across all devices

Email, call or text the dealer or independent seller directly from the app

Searchable categories range from box/straight, dump, sleeper, flatbed, pickup and refrigerator trucks to cargo vans, day cabs, wrecker tow trucks, rollback tow trucks, utility/service trucks and more. Additional upfit options include enclosed service, crane and gooseneck bodies, concrete mixer trucks, cutaway trucks and others.

The Commercial Truck Trader app is available on the App Store for iPhones and iPads and Google Play for Android devices.

About Commercial Truck Trader

Commercial Truck Trader, a division of Trader Interactive, is the industry-leading marketplace for sellers of light, medium, and heavy duty trucks and trailers with more than 1 million monthly unique visitors. The service also provides a range of innovative tools to help manufacturers and dealers generate customer connections, drive sales and maximize profits. For more information, visit www.CommercialTruckTrader.com .

About Trader Interactive

Trader Interactive connects buyers and sellers in the powersports, recreational vehicle, aircraft, commercial truck, and equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach 9 million unique monthly visitors. Leveraging artificial intelligence on an innovative cloud platform, the company's innovative digital solutions improve the lifestyles and livelihoods of consumers, customers and employees around the world by intuitively and seamlessly connecting people to vehicles for work and play. Trader Interactive powers lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader and Aero Trader as well as commercial equipment segments Commercial Truck Trader and Equipment Trader. In addition, the company powers thousands of dealership websites through Commercial Web Services and RV Web Services, and offers unique data insights and technology that assist dealers in more effectively running and marketing their dealerships as well as better serving their customers. The company has more than 350 employees and is based in Norfolk, VA. For more information, visit www.traderinteractive.com

