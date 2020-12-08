Commercial Truck Trader's Terry Williams Named President of the UTA

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Terry Williams, Strategic Relationships Manager for Commercial Truck Trader , the leading online marketplace for new and used commercial vehicles, has been elected as President of the Used Truck Association (UTA) Board of Directors.

The UTA is composed of used truck professionals and associated businesses committed to growing and strengthening the industry. The President oversees all Board Members and Officers and represents the UTA at all functions. Williams was chosen at the 2020 annual convention by an election among current and outgoing board members. Criteria for the position of President included leadership abilities, communication skills, a take-charge attitude, effective delegation, and having the respect of the Board.

"Terry has spent his career partnering with OEMs, dealer groups, and online vendors, and is well-regarded as a prominent voice in the commercial vehicle market space," said Amanda Ayala, Vice President of Commercial Truck Trader. "Our entire organization is incredibly proud of Terry and we are already looking forward to the big ideas and bold leadership we know he will bring to his role as UTA President."

For more than 20 years, Williams has served the commercial vehicle industry, including over four and a half years at Commercial Truck Trader. His career includes past employment at Volvo, The Truck Blue Book, and Bruckner Truck Sales, and his current role as a key member of the Trader team. In previous service on the UTA Board, as Secretary and as Marketing Chair, Williams co-created the UTA Jerome Nerman Educational Endowment Golf Tournament.

"Following an unprecedented year, the UTA has remained intact and our membership has been fortified as we rose to face the challenges of 2020 together," stated Williams. "Looking forward to 2021, I am excited for the opportunity to serve the UTA and the commercial truck industry by empowering our membership to reach greater levels of success."

About Commercial Truck Trader

Commercial Truck Trader is the industry-leading marketplace for sellers of light, medium, and heavy duty trucks and trailers with more than 1 million monthly unique visitors. The service also provides a range of innovative tools to help manufacturers and dealers generate customer connections, drive sales, and maximize profits. Commercial Truck Trader is a division of Trader Interactive and belongs to the well-known "Trader" family of linked brands. For more information, visit www.CommercialTruckTrader.com .

About the Used Truck Association

The Used Truck Association is an impartial organization comprised of used truck professionals and associated businesses committed to strengthening the used truck industry. The UTA is dedicated to providing a source of direction in the areas of professionalism and ethics, while promoting the highest standards of service and conduct. The UTA provides a platform to foster the sharing of knowledge and supply resources to support the efforts of those involved in the used truck industry. For more information about the UTA, please visit www.UTA.org .

CONTACT: Katelind Hays, [email protected]

SOURCE Trader Interactive, LLC

