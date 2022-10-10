Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market to Grow by USD 1.65 Bn, Introduction of Sensor Technology to Boost - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAS automate, adapt, and enhance vehicle systems for safety and better driving. ADAS works based on the inputs from sensors, the data which is processed by the ADAS computer to take suitable actions. Lane keeps assist, collision avoidance system, blind spot detection, park assist system, and others form part of ADAS.

The Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.65 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.25% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market 2022-2026

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Technology, which is the leading segment in the market?

The commercial vehicle ADAS market share growth by the TPMS segment will be significant during the forecast period

What are the major trends in the market?

The emergence of new business opportunities, automotive vision systems, HMI, connectivity, and sensor technology, and maturing autonomous vehicle concepts are some of the major trends driving the market growth during the forecast period.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow by USD 1.65 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Who are the top players in the market?

Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corp., Gentex Corp., Harman International Industries Inc., Hyundai Motor Co, Intel Corp., Knorr Bremse AG, Magna International Inc., Mobileye Technologies Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Renesas Electronics Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Inc, Tata Motors Ltd, Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The introduction of sensor technology is one of the key drivers supporting the commercial vehicle advanced driver assistance system market growth. However, the potential negative impact of existing regulations is one of the factors hampering the commercial vehicle advanced driver assistance system market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market 2022-2026: Scope

Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

Market Driver: The emergence of new business opportunities is one of the key commercial vehicle advanced driver assistance system market trends contributing to the market growth. Increased use of ADAS, which will eventually lead to autonomous vehicles and connected commercial vehicles, will give rise to a huge amount of digital data. This paves the way for more proactive corrections than those undertaken at a later stage, which often results in heavy callbacks, higher warranty claims and costs, and a loss of brand reputation.

Market Challenge: The potential negative impact of existing regulations is one of the factors hampering the commercial vehicle advanced driver assistance system market growth. Safety is one of the biggest concerns that is challenging the connected and automated commercial vehicle technology. Users cite that even Google's self-driving cars are not fully accident-proof. Therefore, the lack of safety guidelines to certify a new technology as safe enough may cause apprehensions among potential buyers.

Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Technology

TPMS



PAS



FCW



Others

Application

LCV



HCV

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial vehicle ADAS market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial vehicle ADAS market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial vehicle ADAS market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial vehicle ADAS market vendors

Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.37 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corp., Gentex Corp., Harman International Industries Inc., Hyundai Motor Co, Intel Corp., Knorr Bremse AG, Magna International Inc., Mobileye Technologies Ltd., Panasonic Corp, Renesas Electronics Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Inc, Tata Motors Ltd, Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

