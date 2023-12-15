Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market to grow by USD 2.52 billion from 2023 to 2028, Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Brandmotion LLC and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial vehicle adas market is estimated to grow by USD 2.52 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.39%. The commercial vehicle adas market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer commercial vehicle adas market are Aptiv Plc, Autoliv Inc., Brandmotion LLC, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Gentex Corp., Hyundai Motor Co., Intel Corp., Knorr Bremse AG, Magna International Inc., Mobileye Technologies Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sensata Technologies Inc., Tata Motors Ltd., Valeo SA, Wabtec Corp., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market 2024-2028

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

Aptiv Plc - The company offers commercial vehicle ADAS through smart sensor support for moving people, sensor 360-degree radars, software tracks and smart visionary.

The company offers commercial vehicle ADAS through smart sensor support for moving people, sensor 360-degree radars, software tracks and smart visionary. Autoliv Inc. - The company offers commercial vehicle ADAS such as driver airbags, side curtain airbags, seatbelts and pyrotechnical safety switches.

The company offers commercial vehicle ADAS such as driver airbags, side curtain airbags, seatbelts and pyrotechnical safety switches. Continental AG - The company offers commercial vehicles ADAS which are engineered for specific smart control-driven markets.

The company offers commercial vehicles ADAS which are engineered for specific smart control-driven markets. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Download Free Sample report for insights on how the below factors will affect the market, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Fleet Management, Collision Avoidance, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Emergency Braking System (EBS), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), Telematics, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication, Automotive Radar, Ultrasonic Sensors, LiDAR Technology, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Autonomous Vehicles, Truck Platooning, Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR), Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), Vehicle Diagnostics, In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive, Global Positioning System (GPS), Connectivity Solutions and Commercial Vehicle Safety.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe will have the largest share of the market.

Europe is estimated to account for 32% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is North America. North America currently dominates in the commercial vehicle advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market. The growth in this market is primarily attributed to the recent technological advancements in the automotive industry and the increased adoption rate of new technology, along with the improved economic conditions in the region.

Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Increased electrification of commercial vehicles

Increased electrification of commercial vehicles Key Trend - Development of highly accurate map content for commercial vehicle ADAS

- Development of highly accurate map content for commercial vehicle ADAS Major Challenges - Flexibility issues, testing complexities, and compliance with industry standards

Market Segmentation

The market share growth by blind spot detection and others segment is significant during the forecast period. Blind spot detection and others in the technology segment comprise adaptive cruise control lane departure warning systems and autonomous emergency braking systems. Blind spot detection (BSD) is a collision avoidance system that tracks objects in the vehicle's blind spot and warns the driver about the same.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

In today's fast-evolving automotive landscape, the Commercial Vehicle Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market stands at the forefront of innovation. The integration of cutting-edge technologies such as Collision Avoidance, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) has revolutionized Fleet Management in commercial vehicles. The implementation of Emergency Braking Systems (EBS) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) has significantly enhanced safety standards, contributing to the rise of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS).

Telematics and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication are pivotal in enabling seamless connectivity, facilitating real-time data exchange among vehicles and infrastructure. The synergy of Automotive Radar, Camera Systems, and Ultrasonic Sensors, complemented by LiDAR Technology, forms the backbone of these Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

Furthermore, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) plays a crucial role in maintaining stability and mitigating risks, pivotal elements in the journey towards Autonomous Vehicles. Innovations like Truck Platooning, Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR), and Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) underscore the industry's commitment to proactive safety measures and efficient operations.

The integration of Predictive Maintenance and Vehicle Diagnostics empowers fleet managers with actionable insights, ensuring optimal vehicle performance and longevity. In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems, coupled with Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive technology, provide an immersive and intelligent driving experience for commercial vehicles.

Moreover, the reliance on Global Positioning System (GPS) and Connectivity Solutions optimizes navigation and communication, bolstering Commercial Vehicle Safety. These multifaceted advancements within the Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market epitomize a collective pursuit of innovation, efficiency, and safety on the roads.

The report provides detailed analysis on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Fleet Management, Collision Avoidance, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Emergency Braking System (EBS), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), Telematics, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication, Automotive Radar, Ultrasonic Sensors, LiDAR Technology, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Autonomous Vehicles, Truck Platooning, Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR), Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), Vehicle Diagnostics, In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive, Global Positioning System (GPS), Connectivity Solutions and Commercial Vehicle Safety.

Related Reports:

The commercial vehicle steering system market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,807.87 million.

The commercial vehicle propeller shaft market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.64% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 3,742.48 million.

Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.39% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Spain

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio