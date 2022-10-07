Commercial Vehicle Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market to grow by 3.3 Million Units between 2022-2026, Efforts Toward Cost Reduction With The Integration Of Advanced Sensor Technologies Fuels to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market size is expected to grow by 3.3 million units between 2022 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.57% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Delphin Technology AG, DENSO Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, WABCO Holdings Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Vehicle Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market 2021-2025

Efforts toward cost reduction through the integration of advanced sensor technologies have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, minimal benefits from standardizing the incorporation of AEBS might hamper the market growth. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. To understand more about the market growth Download Free Sample Report.

Commercial Vehicle Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Commercial Vehicle Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market is segmented as below:

Application

LCV



HCV

The commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market share growth in the LCV segment will be significant during the forecast period. Increasing demand for pickup trucks and SUVs in the Americas would increase the market share of the commercial vehicle AEBS in the LCV segment. Unlike North America, APAC, Europe, and MEA do not include pickup trucks and SUVs in the LCV segment. The LCV segment is expected to face exponential growth during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

69% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. An increased number of safety campaigns in the region will facilitate the commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market growth in North America over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Commercial Vehicle Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the adoption of AEBS with active steering control in commercial vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market growth during the next few years. To know more about this Request Free Sample Report.

Commercial Vehicle Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial vehicle advanced emergency braking system (AEBS) market vendors.

Related Reports:

Commercial Vehicle Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.75% Market growth 2022-2026 3.3 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.42 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 69% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DAF Trucks NV, Delphi Technologies Plc, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co, Haldex AB, Hyundai Motor Group, Intel Corp., Knorr Bremse AG, Magna International Inc., Mando Corp., Mobileye Technologies Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 LCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on LCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on LCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 30: Chart on LCV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on LCV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 HCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on HCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on HCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 34: Chart on HCV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on HCV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application (million units)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (million units)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography (million units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aptiv Plc

Exhibit 89: Aptiv Plc - Overview



Exhibit 90: Aptiv Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Aptiv Plc - Key news



Exhibit 92: Aptiv Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Aptiv Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 94: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 95: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 97: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.5 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 99: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 100: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 102: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 General Motors Co

Exhibit 104: General Motors Co - Overview



Exhibit 105: General Motors Co - Business segments



Exhibit 106: General Motors Co - Key news



Exhibit 107: General Motors Co - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: General Motors Co - Segment focus

10.7 Hyundai Motor Group

Exhibit 109: Hyundai Motor Group - Overview



Exhibit 110: Hyundai Motor Group - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Hyundai Motor Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Hyundai Motor Group - Segment focus

10.8 Magna International Inc.

Exhibit 113: Magna International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Magna International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Magna International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Magna International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Magna International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Mando Corp.

Exhibit 118: Mando Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Mando Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Mando Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 121: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 122: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 124: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.11 Valeo SA

Exhibit 126: Valeo SA - Overview



Exhibit 127: Valeo SA - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Valeo SA - Key news



Exhibit 129: Valeo SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Valeo SA - Segment focus

10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 131: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 132: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 133: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news



Exhibit 134: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio