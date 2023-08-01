Commercial Vehicle Demand and EV Adoption Accelerate the Global Automotive Axles Market to 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Axles Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive axles market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 21,994.05 million during the forecast period of 2022-2027, demonstrating an accelerated CAGR of 5.81%.

This forecast is detailed in a comprehensive report encompassing market analysis, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering approximately 25 key companies.

The automotive axles market is segmented as follows:

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Cars
  • SUVs (Sports Utility Vehicles)
  • Light Commercial Vehicles
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles
  • Others

By Axle Type:

  • Drive Axle
  • Dead Axle
  • Lifting Axle

By Geographical Landscape:

  • North America
  • APAC (Asia-Pacific)
  • Europe
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

The report identifies the following key factors driving the growth of the automotive axles market:

  1. Increasing demand for commercial vehicles
  2. Growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs)
  3. High growth volume for the premium vehicle segment

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the automotive axles market, including:

  • Automotive axles market sizing
  • Automotive axles market forecast
  • Automotive axles market industry analysis

The report includes the following companies:

  • American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc.
  • BorgWarner Inc.
  • Cardone Industries Inc.
  • Carraro SpA
  • Cummins Inc.
  • Dana Inc.
  • Dorman Products Inc.
  • GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA
  • GNA Axles Ltd.
  • Hirta Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Hyundai Motor Group
  • KOREA FLANGE Co. Ltd.
  • Magna International Inc.
  • Melrose Industries Plc
  • Mercedes Benz Group AG
  • Press Kogyo Co. Ltd.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • SAF HOLLAND SE
  • Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

