Commercial Vehicle Demand and EV Adoption Accelerate the Global Automotive Axles Market to 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Axles Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The automotive axles market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 21,994.05 million during the forecast period of 2022-2027, demonstrating an accelerated CAGR of 5.81%.
This forecast is detailed in a comprehensive report encompassing market analysis, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering approximately 25 key companies.
The automotive axles market is segmented as follows:
By Vehicle Type:
- Passenger Cars
- SUVs (Sports Utility Vehicles)
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
- Others
By Axle Type:
- Drive Axle
- Dead Axle
- Lifting Axle
By Geographical Landscape:
- North America
- APAC (Asia-Pacific)
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The report identifies the following key factors driving the growth of the automotive axles market:
- Increasing demand for commercial vehicles
- Growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs)
- High growth volume for the premium vehicle segment
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the automotive axles market, including:
- Automotive axles market sizing
- Automotive axles market forecast
- Automotive axles market industry analysis
The report includes the following companies:
- American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc.
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Cardone Industries Inc.
- Carraro SpA
- Cummins Inc.
- Dana Inc.
- Dorman Products Inc.
- GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA
- GNA Axles Ltd.
- Hirta Industry Co. Ltd.
- Hyundai Motor Group
- KOREA FLANGE Co. Ltd.
- Magna International Inc.
- Melrose Industries Plc
- Mercedes Benz Group AG
- Press Kogyo Co. Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- SAF HOLLAND SE
- Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
