Commercial Vehicle Demand and EV Adoption Accelerate the Global Automotive Axles Market to 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Automotive Axles Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive axles market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 21,994.05 million during the forecast period of 2022-2027, demonstrating an accelerated CAGR of 5.81%.

This forecast is detailed in a comprehensive report encompassing market analysis, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering approximately 25 key companies.

The automotive axles market is segmented as follows:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

SUVs (Sports Utility Vehicles)

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Others

By Axle Type:

Drive Axle

Dead Axle

Lifting Axle

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

APAC ( Asia-Pacific )

) Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report identifies the following key factors driving the growth of the automotive axles market:

Increasing demand for commercial vehicles Growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) High growth volume for the premium vehicle segment

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the automotive axles market, including:

Automotive axles market sizing

Automotive axles market forecast

Automotive axles market industry analysis

The report includes the following companies:

American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

Cardone Industries Inc.

Carraro SpA

Cummins Inc.

Dana Inc.

Dorman Products Inc.

GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA

GNA Axles Ltd.

Hirta Industry Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Group

KOREA FLANGE Co. Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

Melrose Industries Plc

Mercedes Benz Group AG

Press Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAF HOLLAND SE

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

