Commercial Vehicle Group Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "CVG") (NASDAQ: CVGI) will hold its quarterly conference call on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results. The Company will issue a press release with its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results prior to the conference call.

To participate, dial (844) 743-2497 using conference code 1892736. This call is being webcast and can be accessed at CVG's website at www.cvgrp.com, where it will be archived for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for a period of two weeks following the call. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 using access code 1892736.

About Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (through its subsidiaries) is a leading supplier of electrical wire harnesses, seating systems, and a full range of other cab related products for the global commercial vehicle markets, including the medium- and heavy-duty truck, medium-and heavy-construction vehicle, military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment and off-road recreational markets. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

