Commercial Vehicle Group Announces Participation In The U.S. Department Of Energy's Better Plants Initiative

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "CVG") (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced its participation in the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Plants Initiative with a goal of improving energy efficiency and sustainability in the industrial sector. CVG was inspired to join the Better Plants Initiative through the Company's relationship as a supplier to Volvo who is active in the program. As a participant in the program, CVG established a voluntary energy intensity reduction target of 20% over ten years. The Company's Operational Excellence Division will lead the efforts to evaluate energy saving opportunities, implement energy management programs, and track performance metrics.

"CVG has a long-standing commitment to environmental sustainability. We currently have a number of sustainability programs underway, including an LED lighting initiative in our manufacturing facilities that will help contribute to our savings goal. We look forward to working across our organization to improve our energy efficiency, and value the leadership Volvo has shown for this important initiative," said Patrick Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Jack Feng, CVG's Vice President of Operational Excellence commented, "More than 70% of our sales are from products that were produced at one of our ISO 14001 certified plants and we welcome the opportunity to share best practices and performance data with other program participants."

ISO 14001 is the international standard that specifies requirements for an effective environmental management system. CVG utilizes this standard to reduce our waste and minimize our environmental footprint.

About Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (through its subsidiaries) is a leading supplier of electrical wire harnesses, seating systems, and a full range of other cab related products for the global commercial vehicle markets, including the medium- and heavy-duty truck, medium-and heavy-construction vehicle, military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment and off-road recreational markets. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

