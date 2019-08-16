Commercial Vehicle Group Announces the Election of Director Robert Griffin as Chairman of the Board and the Retirement of Director Scott Arves

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "CVG") (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced the unanimous election of Robert C. Griffin as Chairman of the Board of Directors (the "Board") effective August 15, 2019. Mr. Griffin has served as a Director since July 2005.

The Company also announced the retirement of Scott C. Arves, from the Board and as Chairman of the Board effective August 15, 2019. Mr. Arves served on the Board since July 2005 and was the Chairman of the Board since May 2018. Current Chairman Griffin thanked departing Director Arves. "Scott has been an invaluable contributor to the Board since the Company's earliest days and provided extraordinary leadership to the Board and the Company during his tenure. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I want to express my appreciation for Scott's contributions and friendship as we worked together to support the Company's strategic goals and priorities."

Mr. Arves said, "It has been a privilege to serve the shareholders of CVG for 14 years. It has been gratifying to work with the Board and management at CVG and I look forward to following their future success."

About Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (through its subsidiaries) is a leading supplier of electrical wire harnesses, seating systems, and a full range of other cab related products for the global commercial vehicle markets, including the medium- and heavy-duty truck, medium-and heavy-construction vehicle, military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment and off-road recreational markets. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

