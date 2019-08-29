Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Awarded Design and Production of Cabin Structure and Other Components of Autocar's Severe-Duty Vocational Truck

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "CVG") (NASDAQ: CVGI) announced today the award of the design and production of the cabin structure and other components of Autocar's severe-duty vocational truck. At full volume, annual revenues from the program are expected to approximate $5 million.

Patrick Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our body structure design and manufacturing teams worked in collaboration with Autocar to design a cab that was validated from the ground up with the active participation of many experienced waste haulers across the country."

"Our engineering teams are extremely proud to have been invited by Autocar to participate in this project. The cab is optimized with a combination of engineered steel and aluminum components. Additionally, we will provide the windshield wipers solution. To be partnering with Autocar on this program is a testament to the capabilities of our technical teams and the breadth of our product portfolio," commented Dale McKillop, CVG Senior Vice President and Managing Director Electrical Systems Segment.

Production is expected to begin in the second half of 2019 with full production expected by mid-2020. CVG's Kings Mountain, NC facility will manufacture the cabin structures and the Michigan City, IN facility will supply the windshield wiper solution.

About Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (through its subsidiaries) is a leading supplier of electrical wire harnesses, seating systems, and a full range of other cab related products for the global commercial vehicle markets, including the medium- and heavy-duty truck, medium- and heavy-construction vehicle, military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment and off-road recreational markets. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

