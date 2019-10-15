Commercial Vehicle Group To Exhibit At The Second Biennial North American Commercial Vehicle Show

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "CVG") (NASDAQ: CVGI), a leading supplier of fully-integrated system solutions for the global commercial vehicle market, announced today that it will participate in the second biennial North American Commercial Vehicle ("NACV") Show in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 28-31, 2019.

"The CVG team looks forward to meeting with customers and end users to showcase our innovative product capabilities that continue to support the ever-changing needs of the commercial vehicle market," commented Patrick Miller, CVG President and Chief Executive Officer.

CVG will showcase its wide array of seating products for the North American truck market and global construction applications including truck and construction industry brand leaders, National Seating, Bostrom Seating and KAB Seating. CVG will also display its cutting-edge product capabilities in wipers, interior trim, electrical, and associated cab-related products. Show attendees are invited to visit CVG at booth #6123 located on the first floor of Exhibit Hall B.

About NACV Show 2019

NACV Show 2019 is the most comprehensive commercial vehicle trade show in North America, targeting fleets, products, and services. The Show features the trucking industry's latest innovations before they hit the market. Exhibitors include all major truck, trailer, and component brands, giving fleet owners and managers the opportunity to discover new technologies, best practices, and insights not found elsewhere. Information about the NACV Show 2019 is available on the internet at www.nacvshow.com.

About Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (through its subsidiaries) is a leading supplier of electrical wire harnesses, seating systems, and a full range of other cab related products for the global commercial vehicle markets, including the medium- and heavy-duty truck, medium-and heavy-construction vehicle, military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment and off-road recreational markets. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

