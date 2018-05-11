Commercial Vehicle Group to Present at the 2018 B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference

Management will discuss the Truck & Bus and Construction & Agriculture markets, recent financial results, and ability to drive value for shareholders.

To listen to a live Webcast of the Company's presentation, go to Commercial Vehicle Group's Website, www.cvgrp.com, click on "Investors" and then the Webcast icon. The presentation materials will also be posted on the Company Website and be archived there for a period of one year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (and its subsidiaries) is a leading supplier of a full range of cab related products and systems for the global commercial vehicle market, including the medium- and heavy-duty truck ("MD/HD Truck") market, the medium- and heavy-construction vehicle market, and the military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment and off-road recreational markets. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

