Commercial Vehicle Group's Lean Six Sigma Program To Be Featured In Continuous Improvement Book Series Used In Academia

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "CVG") (NASDAQ: CVGI), a leading supplier of fully-integrated system solutions for the global commercial vehicle market, today announced that Jack Feng, Vice President of Operational Excellence, has co-authored a book featuring the Company's Lean 6-Sigma program. The book is the latest volume of a continuous improvement collaboration series intended to more closely align academia and industry in the field of Industrial and Systems Engineering (ISE).

Patrick Miller, CVG President and CEO commented, "We were proud to join forces with other industry leading operational improvement experts to help further the education of future ISE's."

Dr. Feng was lead author of Chapter Six: Designing, Developing, and Deploying Lean Six Sigma Certification Programs in Support of Operational Excellence Initiatives, which highlights the Company's best-in-class Lean 6-Sigma training, development and deployment program. Dr. Feng is a frequent guest speaker at industry events where he discusses operational excellence best practices and initiatives.

Dr. Feng commented, "I was honored to collaborate with my co-authors on how to address the recognized need for expanding the preparation of industrial and systems engineers with respect to academia and practice integration of Operational Excellence Programs. CVG has a cutting-edge Lean 6-Sigma Program and I was delighted to have the opportunity to educate future and current industrial systems engineers and all readers of the series on our journey and best-in-class programs."

Emerging Frontiers in Industrial and Systems Engineering: Success Through Collaboration is expected to be released on July 5, 2019 and will be available at CRC Press or Amazon.com.

