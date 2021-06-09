Commercial Vehicle Instrument Cluster Market to grow by 3.78 million Units in 2021-2025, BorgWarner Inc. and Continental AG Emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Request Free sample report

Frequently Asked Questions-

What are the major trends in the market?

Technological development digital instrument clusters is one of the major trends in the market.

Growing at a CAGR of almost 3%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 3.78 million units.

BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stoneridge Inc., Visteon Corp., and Yazaki Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Head-up display in commercial vehicles is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the software integration challenges for digital instrument cluster restraints the market growth.

The North America region will contribute to 48% of market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stoneridge Inc., Visteon Corp., and Yazaki Corp. are some of the major market participants. The head-up display in commercial vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this commercial vehicle instrument cluster market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Commercial Vehicle Instrument Cluster Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Commercial Vehicle Instrument Cluster Market is segmented as below:

Type

Hybrid



Digital



Analog

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Commercial Vehicle Instrument Cluster Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The commercial vehicle instrument cluster market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Vehicle Instrument Cluster Market Size

Commercial Vehicle Instrument Cluster Market Trends

Commercial Vehicle Instrument Cluster Market Analysis

This study identifies technological development of digital instrument clusters as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial vehicle instrument cluster market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Commercial Vehicle Instrument Cluster Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial vehicle instrument cluster market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial vehicle instrument cluster market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial vehicle instrument cluster market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial vehicle instrument cluster market vendors

