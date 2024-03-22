Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft Market size to Record USD 3.74 billion Growth between 2023 to 2027, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial vehicle propeller shaft market is set for robust expansion, with estimations pointing towards a significant increase in size by the year 2027. According to a comprehensive report, the market is anticipated to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.64% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027, resulting in an approximate rise of USD 3,742.48 million. Factors fueling this growth trajectory include a surge in demand for commercial vehicles, particularly in emerging economies, coupled with an increasing preference for pickup trucks. Moreover, the rising need for logistics via roadways is also contributing significantly to market expansion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft Market 2023-2027

The report, which provides an in-depth analysis of market segmentation by application (Light Commercial Vehicles and Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles), type (single piece and multi-piece), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa), sheds light on key drivers, trends, and challenges. It also incorporates historical market data from 2017 to 2021 to offer comprehensive insights into market dynamics.

Driving Forces Behind Market Growth

One of the primary drivers of market growth is the escalating demand for commercial vehicles globally. These vehicles rely heavily on propeller shafts to support high loads, thus driving the demand for propeller shafts. Notably, regions like North America and APAC are witnessing substantial demand, fueled by factors such as improving socio-economic conditions, infrastructure development, and increasing manufacturing activities.

Trends Shaping the Market Landscape

The market is witnessing robust growth in industrial, construction, and mining activities, particularly in regions like China and India. Rapid urbanization, coupled with large-scale infrastructure projects, is driving the need for commercial vehicles for transportation purposes. Additionally, initiatives by governments in emerging economies to boost construction activities further propel market growth.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the promising growth prospects, challenges such as the overloading of heavy-duty trucks pose a threat to market expansion. Overloading not only affects the efficiency of commercial vehicle propeller shafts but also leads to road hazards and compromises vehicle stability, increasing the risk of accidents. Addressing this issue requires concerted efforts from stakeholders across the industry.

Key Market Players

Several major players are actively contributing to market growth through various strategies such as alliances, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and product/service launches. Among them, American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stand out with offerings like multi-piece driveshafts. Other notable players include Cardone Industries Inc., Comer Industries Spa, Dana Inc., and GKN Automotive Ltd., among others.

Fastest-Growing Segments

The Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This surge is attributed to the increasing sales of various types of vehicles, including small compact trucks and pickup vans, primarily used for intra-city and inter-city transport.

Key Regions Driving Market Growth

North America is anticipated to be a key contributor to market growth, with countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico leading the way. The region's preference for large utility vehicles, coupled with developments in the construction and mining sectors, is propelling the demand for commercial vehicles and, consequently, commercial vehicle propeller shafts.

Analyst Review

The global automotive industry is witnessing a paradigm shift towards sustainable and efficient transportation solutions, fueled by regulatory concerns, fluctuating raw material prices, and a growing emphasis on reducing carbon emissions. In this transformative landscape, the commercial vehicle propeller shaft market is emerging as a crucial sector, catering to the evolving needs of modern transportation.

Propeller shafts, essential components in commercial vehicles, facilitate the transfer of torque from the transmission to the axles, enabling smooth and efficient power delivery. As demand for comfortable, fuel-efficient, and environmentally friendly vehicles continues to rise, the market for commercial vehicle propeller shafts is experiencing a significant surge in growth.

Key factors driving the growth of the commercial vehicle propeller shaft market include:

Lightweight Materials: Manufacturers are increasingly adopting lightweight materials such as aluminum alloys to reduce vehicle weight and enhance fuel efficiency. Lightweight propeller shafts offer improved performance and contribute to the overall sustainability of commercial vehicles. Electric Vehicle Adoption: With the global shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), there is a growing demand for electric powertrains and e-axle systems. Commercial EVs require efficient and durable propeller shafts to meet the demands of heavy-duty applications. Aftermarket Demand: The aftermarket demand for automotive parts, including propeller shafts, remains robust as vehicle owners seek replacement and upgrade options to enhance performance and reliability. Emerging Economies: Emerging economies are witnessing a surge in demand for commercial vehicles, particularly in the light commercial and heavy commercial vehicle segments. This increased demand is driving the growth of the propeller shaft market in regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America .

Market Overview

The commercial vehicle propeller shaft market is experiencing a surge in innovation, driven by advancements in technology and materials. Manufacturers are integrating lightweight materials and tubular sections into their designs to enhance efficiency and performance. These shafts transmit torque from the engine to both live and dead axles, ensuring smooth transmission across all-wheel-drive vehicles. Front and rear axles, including stub axles, play crucial roles in maintaining stability and control. Moreover, carden shafts are pivotal components ensuring seamless power delivery within the drivetrain system. As passenger cars evolve, the demand for robust and reliable propeller shafts continues to grow, propelling the industry forward.

