Commercial Vehicle Retarder Market Size to Grow by USD 298.98 Mn| 44% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Insights

Commercial Vehicle Retarder Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Brakes India Pvt. Ltd.

CAMA Luoyang Electromechanic CO. LTD

Frenos Electricos Unidos SA

INDUSTRIAS ZELU SL

Nippon Steel Corp.

Shenzhen Dawei Innovation Technology Co. Ltd.

SORL Auto Parts Inc.

TBK Co. Ltd.

Telma SA

Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA

Volkswagen AG

WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 44% of the market's growth. In North America, the US is the most important market for commercial vehicle retarders. The market in this area will increase at a quicker rate than the market in APAC. Over the forecast period, the imposition of restrictions will aid the growth of the commercial vehicle retarder market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, India, and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Commercial Vehicle Retarder Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Free Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The electromagnetic retarders segment will gain a major proportion of the commercial vehicle retarder market. The electromagnetic induction technique is used to generate the retardation force in electromagnetic retarders. These retarders can be installed in the transmission or driveline. A rotor is attached to these components, and a stator is securely attached to the vehicle chassis in an electromagnetic retarder. Between the rotor and the stator, there are no contact surfaces or working fluid surfaces.

Furthermore, because electromagnetic retarders consume very little energy, they do not require an external source for heat dissipation. As a result, electromagnetic retarders are widely used. During the projection period, market expansion will be fueled by the increased demand for electromagnetic retarders.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the growth of the commercial vehicle retarder market is the reduction in total costs. Another trend that is helping to market expansion is the expanding introduction of self-charging type electromagnetic retarders. However, one of the problems impeding the commercial vehicle retarder market's growth is high energy consumption and overheating during retardation.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Commercial Vehicle Retarder Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Automotive Center Console Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

EV Charger Service Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Commercial Vehicle Retarder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.06% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 298.98 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.92 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Brakes India Pvt. Ltd., CAMA Luoyang Electromechanic CO. LTD, Frenos Electricos Unidos SA, INDUSTRIAS ZELU SL, Nippon Steel Corp., Shenzhen Dawei Innovation Technology Co. Ltd., SORL Auto Parts Inc., TBK Co. Ltd., Telma SA, Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA, Volkswagen AG, WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Electromagnetic retarders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Electromagnetic retarders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Electromagnetic retarders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Electromagnetic retarders - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Electromagnetic retarders - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Hydraulic retarders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Hydraulic retarders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Hydraulic retarders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Hydraulic retarders - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hydraulic retarders - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Exhibit 89: Altra Industrial Motion Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Altra Industrial Motion Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Altra Industrial Motion Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Altra Industrial Motion Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Brakes India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Brakes India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Brakes India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Brakes India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Frenos Electricos Unidos SA

Exhibit 96: Frenos Electricos Unidos SA - Overview



Exhibit 97: Frenos Electricos Unidos SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Frenos Electricos Unidos SA - Key offerings

10.6 INDUSTRIAS ZELU SL

Exhibit 99: INDUSTRIAS ZELU SL - Overview



Exhibit 100: INDUSTRIAS ZELU SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: INDUSTRIAS ZELU SL - Key offerings

10.7 TBK Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: TBK Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: TBK Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: TBK Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Telma SA

Exhibit 105: Telma SA - Overview



Exhibit 106: Telma SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Telma SA - Key offerings

10.9 Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 108: Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 109: Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

10.10 Volkswagen AG

Exhibit 111: Volkswagen AG - Overview



Exhibit 112: Volkswagen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Volkswagen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Volkswagen AG - Segment focus

10.11 WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 115: WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 118: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 119: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 120: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news



Exhibit 121: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio