Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market to grow by USD 3.81 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., China Automotive Systems Inc. and Steering Systems LLC, and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial vehicle steering system market is estimated to grow by USD 3.81 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%. The commercial vehicle steering system market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer commercial vehicle steering system market are ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., China Automotive Systems Inc., Global Steering Systems LLC, GreenSteering, Hitachi Ltd., HL Mando Co. Ltd., JTEKT Corp., Knorr Bremse AG, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., NSK Ltd., OGNIBENE POWER SPA, Pailton Engineering Ltd., R. H. Sheppard Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, ST System Truck Spa, thyssenkrupp AG, Unique Metal Products Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. - The company offers commercial vehicle steering systems such as hydraulic power steering and electronic power steering.

The company offers commercial vehicle steering systems such as hydraulic power steering and electronic power steering. China Automotive Systems Inc. - The company offers commercial vehicle steering systems such as integral power steering, electronic power steering, manual steering, steering columns, steering oil pumps, and steering hoses.

The company offers commercial vehicle steering systems such as integral power steering, electronic power steering, manual steering, steering columns, steering oil pumps, and steering hoses. Global Steering Systems LLC - The company offers commercial vehicle steering systems such as commercial delivery vehicles, commercial trucks, and specialty steering agricultural.

The company offers commercial vehicle steering systems such as commercial delivery vehicles, commercial trucks, and specialty steering agricultural.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC will contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is one of the major countries that is significantly contributing to the growth of the global commercial vehicle steering system market. Factors such as the high adoption of commercial vehicles in the region drive the market growth in the US. The increasing focus on fuel efficiency and the growing demand for power steering systems fuels the demand for EPS, which leads to the phasing out of HPS. The increasing demand for pick-up trucks, SUVs, and crossovers, whereas other business houses contribute to the vans and trucks demand is majorly contributed by the retail sector.

Impactful driver- Electrification of automotive components for precise and accurate steering control

Electrification of automotive components for precise and accurate steering control Key Trend - Continuous advances in automotive steering technology

- Continuous advances in automotive steering technology Major Challenges - High development costs of driver-assisted steering technologies

Market Segmentation

The light commercial vehicle segment is significant during the forecast period. Light commercial vehicles are mainly used for the transportation of goods or passengers. in countries such as the US and China witness an increasing adoption of the LCV segment and the adoption of LCVs can be attributed to the growth of small businesses.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments

Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Mexico, Canada, China, and Japan

