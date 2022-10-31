Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market In Americas Size worth USD 7.97 billion by 2026, Market Segmentation by Type and Application - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial vehicle telematics market in the Americas research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The commercial vehicle telematics market in America is expected to grow by USD 7.97 billion from 2021 to 2026 during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report.

Top Key players of the Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market In the Americas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Americas 2022-2026

Agero Inc.: The company offers commercial vehicle telematics such as 24-by-7 roadside assistance, digital reporting, status tracking, event monitoring, and dispatch details.

The company offers commercial vehicle telematics such as 24-by-7 roadside assistance, digital reporting, status tracking, event monitoring, and dispatch details. AT and T Inc.: The company offers commercial vehicle telematics such as fuel consumption monitoring, accident detection, and vehicle maintenance.

The company offers commercial vehicle telematics such as fuel consumption monitoring, accident detection, and vehicle maintenance. Continental AG: The company offers commercial vehicle telematic systems such as MultiViu Professional12 and ProViu ASL360.

The company offers commercial vehicle telematic systems such as MultiViu Professional12 and ProViu ASL360. General Motors Co.: The company offers commercial vehicle telematics such as Automatic Crash Response, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Turn by Turn Navigation, and Roadside Assistance.

The company offers commercial vehicle telematics such as Automatic Crash Response, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Turn by Turn Navigation, and Roadside Assistance. MiX Telematics Ltd.: The company offers commercial vehicle telematics such as In Cab Video Monitoring Systems, MiX Vision, and Driver Coaching Tool.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product

offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market In the Americas: Segmentation

By Type

Embedded telematics



During the anticipated period, the embedded telematics segment will significantly increase its market share in the Americas for commercial vehicle telematics. In the commercial vehicle telematics market, commercial vehicle OEMs have been trying to establish the most control points possible. In order to gain a larger share of the telematics ecosystem, they have been using innovative business models. As a result, OEMs and other market participants in the commercial vehicle telematics space have been working more closely together to promote the adoption of embedded solutions. As a result, the commercial vehicle telematics market will grow during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of embedded solutions.



Smartphone-based telematics



Portable telematics

By Application

LCV



LCVs are commercial vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of up to 3.5 tons. Gross vehicle weight refers to the operating weight - the maximum weight a truck can carry while driving. LCVs typically include pickup trucks and vans, which are used to carry a wide range of goods from hubs to different destinations. They are mainly used in space-constricted urban areas and have a significant adoption in the Americas. The rising traffic congestion is pushing the adoption of LCVs over heavy commercial vehicles for transporting cargo within urban locations.



M and HCVs

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their

impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market In the Americas: Key Dynamics

One of the main factors promoting the expansion of the commercial vehicle telematics market in America is the cost savings opportunities brought about by the adoption of UBI with telematics capabilities. Additionally, factors like decreased insurance premium costs and raised awareness of the dangers of risky driving practices are motivating consumers to purchase or upgrade their vehicles with UBI technology. These factors will encourage UBI suppliers to collaborate with other telematics function participants for data sharing in order to expand the system's usage for more varied purposes. Apart from this, other market trends include government initiatives increasing the adoption of OBD telematics systems and the emergence of next-generation telematics protocols.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global commercial vehicle telematics in America's industry by value?

What will be the size of the global commercial vehicle telematics in America's industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global commercial vehicle telematics in the American industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What main segments make up the global commercial vehicle telematics market in the Americas?

Why buy?

Add credibility to your strategies

Refine your business plan & growth

Get a Holistic View of the Market

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports:

Automotive OBD Dongle Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the automotive OBD dongle market segmentation by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

E-Axle Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the e-axle market segmentation by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market In Americas Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $7.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.1 Regional analysis Americas Key consumer countries US, Canada, and Rest of Americas Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., AT and T Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Continental AG, DrivSafe LLC, Ford Motor Co., Garmin Ltd., General Motors Co., Michelin Group, MiX Telematics Ltd., Omnitracs LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., Valeo SA, Verizon Communications Inc., and Visteon Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Americas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Americas: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Embedded telematics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Embedded telematics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Embedded telematics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Embedded telematics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Embedded telematics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Smartphone-based telematics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Smartphone-based telematics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Smartphone-based telematics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Smartphone-based telematics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Smartphone-based telematics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Portable telematics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Portable telematics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Portable telematics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Portable telematics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Portable telematics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 LCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on LCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on LCV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on LCV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on LCV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 M and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on M and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on M and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on M and HCVs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on M and HCVs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Rest of Americas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on Rest of Americas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Rest of Americas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Rest of Americas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Rest of Americas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 73: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 74: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 75: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 76: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 77: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 78: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Agero Inc.

Exhibit 79: Agero Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Agero Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 81: Agero Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Airbiquity Inc.

Exhibit 82: Airbiquity Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Airbiquity Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 84: Airbiquity Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 85: AT and T Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: AT and T Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Continental AG

Exhibit 89: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 90: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 92: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Continental AG - Segment focus

11.7 General Motors Co.

Exhibit 94: General Motors Co. - Overview



Exhibit 95: General Motors Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: General Motors Co. - Key news



Exhibit 97: General Motors Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: General Motors Co. - Segment focus

11.8 MiX Telematics Ltd.

Exhibit 99: MiX Telematics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: MiX Telematics Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: MiX Telematics Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 102: MiX Telematics Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: MiX Telematics Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 Omnitracs LLC

Exhibit 104: Omnitracs LLC - Overview



Exhibit 105: Omnitracs LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Omnitracs LLC - Key offerings

11.10 TomTom International BV

Exhibit 107: TomTom International BV - Overview



Exhibit 108: TomTom International BV - Business segments



Exhibit 109: TomTom International BV - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: TomTom International BV - Segment focus

11.11 Trimble Inc.

Exhibit 111: Trimble Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Trimble Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Trimble Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Trimble Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Verizon Communications Inc.

Exhibit 115: Verizon Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Verizon Communications Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Verizon Communications Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Verizon Communications Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio