Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Europe 2018-2022 - Emergence of Next-Generation Telematics Protocol (NGTP) & Growing Need for Fleet Management Solutions

The "Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The commercial vehicle telematics market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 13.85% during the period 2018-2022.
Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Europe 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is truck platooning using telematics services. Truck platooning is linking two or more trucks in convoy. Such vehicles follow each other at a close distance with the use of connectivity technology and automated driving systems. The vehicle at the head of the platoon acts as a leader and the vehicles behind it react and adapt to the changes in the leader.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing need for fleet management solutions. The logistics sector has been the largest contributor to fleet management services in the telematics industry. This mainly due to increased consolidation of logistics players and growing demand for fleet tracking to mitigate transit losses. The demand for telematics in the logistics sector is driven by the need to reduce fuel expenses. As per estimates, empty runs (without any goods) account for 25%-30% of the total runs made by the fleet globally.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is low return on investment for small fleet owners. Telematics system provides a significant advantage to fleet owners. Large fleet owners utilize these technologies to increase efficiency and productivity, improve driver behavior and safety, along with controlling their costs. However, small fleet owners struggle to get a return on investment.
Key vendors
- TomTom International
- Continental
- Trimble
- Bosch
- Verizon Telematics
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market outline
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- LCV telematics market in Europe - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- M&HCV telematics market in Europe
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Country comparison
- Commercial vehicle telematics market in the UK - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial vehicle telematics market in Germany - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial vehicle telematics market in France - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial vehicle telematics market in other European countries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Truck platooning using telematics services
- Emergence of next-generation telematics protocol (NGTP)
- OEMs collaborating with telematics providers
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- TomTom International
- Continental
- Trimble
- Bosch
- Verizon Telematics
PART 15: APPENDIX
