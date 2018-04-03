Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Europe 2018-2022 - Emergence of Next-Generation Telematics Protocol (NGTP) & Growing Need for Fleet Management Solutions

The commercial vehicle telematics market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 13.85% during the period 2018-2022.

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market in Europe 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is truck platooning using telematics services. Truck platooning is linking two or more trucks in convoy. Such vehicles follow each other at a close distance with the use of connectivity technology and automated driving systems. The vehicle at the head of the platoon acts as a leader and the vehicles behind it react and adapt to the changes in the leader.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing need for fleet management solutions. The logistics sector has been the largest contributor to fleet management services in the telematics industry. This mainly due to increased consolidation of logistics players and growing demand for fleet tracking to mitigate transit losses. The demand for telematics in the logistics sector is driven by the need to reduce fuel expenses. As per estimates, empty runs (without any goods) account for 25%-30% of the total runs made by the fleet globally.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is low return on investment for small fleet owners. Telematics system provides a significant advantage to fleet owners. Large fleet owners utilize these technologies to increase efficiency and productivity, improve driver behavior and safety, along with controlling their costs. However, small fleet owners struggle to get a return on investment.

Key vendors

TomTom International

Continental

Trimble

Bosch

Verizon Telematics

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market outline

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

LCV telematics market in Europe - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 M&HCV telematics market in Europe

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Country comparison

Commercial vehicle telematics market in the UK - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial vehicle telematics market in Germany - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 Commercial vehicle telematics market in France - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

- Market size and forecast 2017-2022 Commercial vehicle telematics market in other European countries - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Truck platooning using telematics services

Emergence of next-generation telematics protocol (NGTP)

OEMs collaborating with telematics providers

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

TomTom International

Continental

Trimble

Bosch

Verizon Telematics

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t2svb7/commercial?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercial-vehicle-telematics-market-in-europe-2018-2022---emergence-of-next-generation-telematics-protocol-ngtp--growing-need-for-fleet-management-solutions-300623291.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

