Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market: North America to Occupy 41% Market Share|Automatic Transmission Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|Technavio

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the commercial vehicle transmission market by Type (automatic transmission, manual transmission, and automated manual transmission) and Geographic (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment: The global commercial vehicle transmission market share growth in the automatic transmission segment will be significant for revenue generation. The high adoption of automatic transmission systems is witnessed in North America as SUVs are considered light-duty trucks in this region. Almost all SUVs are equipped with an automatic transmission system. Therefore, more than 85% of light-duty vehicles sold in North America , mainly in the US, are equipped with automatic transmission. Low fuel prices and increasing traffic congestion are the major factors that are driving the adoption of automatic transmission in North America . Such factors will increase the market focus during the forecast period.

The global commercial vehicle transmission market share growth in the will be significant for revenue generation. The high adoption of automatic transmission systems is witnessed in as SUVs are considered light-duty trucks in this region. Almost all SUVs are equipped with an automatic transmission system. Therefore, more than 85% of light-duty vehicles sold in , mainly in the US, are equipped with automatic transmission. Low fuel prices and increasing traffic congestion are the major factors that are driving the adoption of automatic transmission in . Such factors will increase the market focus during the forecast period. To know about the market contribution of each segment - Click Now!

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market: Drivers

The increasing adoption of AMT in medium- and heavy-duty trucks is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global commercial vehicle transmission market.

The use of AMT in heavy-duty vehicles offers fuel economy benefits, which results in reduced vehicular emission levels. However, MT is still dominant in medium- and heavy-duty trucks in developing economies in APAC due to the high price sensitivity in the region. In addition, poor road infrastructure in certain APAC countries makes the use of AMT or AT in heavy-duty vehicles unfeasible. Therefore, the penetration of AMT is still lesser in APAC when compared with other regions.

European and North American countries are the major contributors to the adoption of AMT/AT in medium- and heavy-duty trucks. In addition to new companies, existing manufacturers, such as Volvo and Daimler, have reported an increase in the adoption of AMT in trucks. Such increasing adoption of AMT in medium- and heavy-duty trucks has positively impacted the global commercial vehicle transmission market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of AMT in medium- and heavy-duty trucks is expected to drive the global commercial vehicle transmission market, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market: Challenges

The fluctuating cost of raw materials is a major challenge for the global commercial vehicle transmission market growth. Raw materials play a significant role in the pricing of commercial vehicle transmission.

Raw materials play a significant role in the pricing of commercial vehicle transmission. The major raw materials that are used in commercial vehicle transmission are steel, hardened steel, cast iron, and aluminum. Fluctuations in the cost of raw materials are directly correlated to the price of transmissions, which are manufactured across the world. The cost of these raw materials keeps fluctuating based on various macroeconomic factors such as inflation, labor cost, and regulatory policy changes. Such factors of supply-demand imbalance are expected to keep the cost of raw materials volatile during the forecast period.

Fluctuations in the cost of raw materials make manufacturing industries, including commercial vehicle transmission manufacturers, uncertain about their raw material procurement plans. This is expected to be a challenge for the growth of the global commercial vehicle transmission market during the forecast period.

To know more about the market dynamics along with the market trends - Grab a Sample Report

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The commercial vehicle telematics market share in the Americas is expected to increase to USD 7.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.6%.

is expected to increase to USD 7.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.6%. The automotive glass market size is expected to be valued at USD 2.81 billion by 2026 with a progressing CAGR of 3.6%.

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.13 Performing market contribution North America at 41% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aisin Corp, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Daimler AG, Dana Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Grupo KUO SAB de CV, Magna International Inc., Ricardo Plc, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Automotive components and accessories market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million units)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Automatic transmission - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Automatic transmission - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 18: Automatic transmission - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Manual transmission - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Manual transmission - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 20: Manual transmission - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Automated manual transmission - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Automated manual transmission - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 22: Automated manual transmission - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography (million units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aisin Corp

Exhibit 45: Aisin Corp - Overview



Exhibit 46: Aisin Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Aisin Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 48: Aisin Corp - Segment focus

10.4 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 49: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 52: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 BorgWarner Inc.

Exhibit 54: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: BorgWarner Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 57: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Daimler AG

Exhibit 59: Daimler AG - Overview



Exhibit 60: Daimler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Daimler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Daimler AG - Segment focus

10.7 Dana Inc.

Exhibit 63: Dana Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Dana Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Dana Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 66: Dana Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Dana Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Eaton Corporation Plc

Exhibit 68: Eaton Corporation Plc - Overview



Exhibit 69: Eaton Corporation Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Eaton Corporation Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Eaton Corporation Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Grupo KUO SAB de CV

Exhibit 72: Grupo KUO SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 73: Grupo KUO SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Grupo KUO SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Grupo KUO SAB de CV - Segment focus

10.10 Magna International Inc.

Exhibit 76: Magna International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Magna International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Magna International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 79: Magna International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Magna International Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Ricardo Plc

Exhibit 81: Ricardo Plc - Overview



Exhibit 82: Ricardo Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Ricardo Plc - Key news



Exhibit 84: Ricardo Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Ricardo Plc - Segment focus

10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 86: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 87: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 88: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio