Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Size to Grow by USD 5.73 million | North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market: Trend

The emergence of 3D printing in truck components is one of the key trends in the market. 3D printing is used in rapid prototyping and AM. In AM, objects of any shape or geometry are produced using digital model data from a 3D model or electronic data sources such as an additive manufacturing file (AMF). AM builds a 3D object from a computer-aided design (CAD) model or AMF file by successively adding material layer by layer.

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market: Segmentation by Type

The automatic transmission segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. There is high adoption of automatic transmission systems in North America, as SUVs are considered light-duty trucks in this region. Low fuel prices and increasing traffic congestion are the major reasons that are driving the adoption of automatic transmission in North America.

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market: Segmentation by Geography

North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of AMT in medium- and heavy-duty trucks will drive the global commercial vehicle transmission market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the global commercial vehicle transmission market in North America.

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market: Major Vendors

Aisin Corp - The company offers commercial vehicle transmission such as 1-motor hybrid transmission, High Torque Capacity RWD Multi Stage Hybrid Transmission, and others.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. - The company offers fully automatic transmissions to school bus drivers and fleets who know the importance of safety on the road with technologies such as Continuous Power Technology, Prognostics, Shift Energy Management, and FuelSense 2.0.

BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers commercial vehicle transmission such as DualTronic Clutch System, One-Way Clutches (OWC), and others.

Daimler AG - The company offers first automatic transmission developed in-house by Mercedes-Benz, that combines smooth gear-shifting with efficiency.

Dana Inc. - The company offers commercial vehicle transmission such as Hydrostatic Transmissions, Hydrodynamic Powershift Transmissions, And Hydromechanical Variable Transmissions (Hvt).

Global Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.13 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Mexico, Japan, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aisin Corp, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Daimler AG, Dana Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Grupo KUO SAB de CV, Magna International Inc., Ricardo Plc, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Automotive components and accessories market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (million units)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Automatic transmission - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Automatic transmission - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 18: Automatic transmission - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Manual transmission - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Manual transmission - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 20: Manual transmission - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Automated manual transmission - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Automated manual transmission - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 22: Automated manual transmission - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million units)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography (million units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aisin Corp

Exhibit 45: Aisin Corp - Overview



Exhibit 46: Aisin Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Aisin Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 48: Aisin Corp - Segment focus

10.4 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 49: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 52: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 BorgWarner Inc.

Exhibit 54: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: BorgWarner Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 57: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Daimler AG

Exhibit 59: Daimler AG - Overview



Exhibit 60: Daimler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Daimler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Daimler AG - Segment focus

10.7 Dana Inc.

Exhibit 63: Dana Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Dana Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Dana Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 66: Dana Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Dana Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Eaton Corporation Plc

Exhibit 68: Eaton Corporation Plc - Overview



Exhibit 69: Eaton Corporation Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Eaton Corporation Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Eaton Corporation Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Grupo KUO SAB de CV

Exhibit 72: Grupo KUO SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 73: Grupo KUO SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Grupo KUO SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Grupo KUO SAB de CV - Segment focus

10.10 Magna International Inc.

Exhibit 76: Magna International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Magna International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Magna International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 79: Magna International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Magna International Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Ricardo Plc

Exhibit 81: Ricardo Plc - Overview



Exhibit 82: Ricardo Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Ricardo Plc - Key news



Exhibit 84: Ricardo Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Ricardo Plc - Segment focus

10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 86: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 87: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 88: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

