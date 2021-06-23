Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market|North America to notice maximum growth|Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

Automatic transmission is the leading segment in the market.

Automatic transmission is the leading segment in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5%.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5%.

Aisin Corp, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Daimler AG, Dana Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Grupo KUO SAB de CV, Magna International Inc., Ricardo Plc, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are the top players in the market.

Aisin Corp, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Daimler AG, Dana Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Grupo KUO SAB de CV, Magna International Inc., Ricardo Plc, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the increasing preference for captive consumption. However, the fluctuating cost of raw materials will hamper the market growth.

The market is driven by the increasing preference for captive consumption. However, the fluctuating cost of raw materials will hamper the market growth.

41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aisin Corp, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Daimler AG, Dana Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Grupo KUO SAB de CV, Magna International Inc., Ricardo Plc, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing adoption of AMT in medium- and heavy-duty trucks will offer immense growth opportunities, the fluctuating cost of raw materials is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this commercial vehicle transmission market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market is segmented as below:

Type

o Automatic Transmission

o Manual Transmission

o Automated Manual Transmission



Geography

o North America

o APAC

o Europe

o South America

o The Middle East and Africa

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The commercial vehicle transmission market report covers the following areas:

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Size

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Trends

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising adoption of electric commercial vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market growth during the next few years.

Commercial Vehicle Transmission Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial vehicle transmission market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial vehicle transmission market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial vehicle transmission market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial vehicle transmission market vendors

