Commercial Vehicles in 2024: Steering through Growth Challenges

Geopolitical Tensions, Sustainability Demands, and Digital Shifts Shape the Road Ahead

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the commercial vehicles sector - light, medium, and heavy – is grappling with unprecedented growth barriers. Geopolitical conflicts are disrupting supply chains and creating widespread uncertainty. Meanwhile, the rise of sustainability as a megatrend is ushering in stringent emission norms and regulatory hurdles.

Customer preferences are rapidly shifting towards digital technologies and safety, prompting original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to heavily invest in platformisation and risk mitigation. At the same time, the global economy remains precariously balanced, with slower growth anticipated this year despite the industry's long-term lucrative potential.

2023 marked a renaissance for the commercial vehicle industry following a challenging 2022. Chinese automakers led a significant recovery with a surge in domestic sales and an expanding international footprint, propelling the industry forward. However, 2024 presents new obstacles as market saturation looms.

Innovation Amidst Adversity

Global conflicts and regional disputes further limit success. Nevertheless, explains Marshall Martin, Growth Expert at Frost & Sullivan, advancements in electric vehicle (EV) technology, increased modularity, and the rising importance of digital platforms are expected to drive progress. "Recent cutbacks in EV investments may bolster the adoption of alternative hydrogen internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, which offer lower price premiums and are readily adopted in the short to medium term," he adds.

Market Dynamics and Regional Variations

Developed markets like North America and Europe are expected to see a significant decline in truck sales due to excess capacity and a lacklustre freight situation. In contrast, emerging markets such as ASEAN and LATAM are set for a strong rebound, driven by improved macroeconomic conditions following a challenging 2023.

China's strong recovery in truck volume is expected to drive global growth in medium and heavy-duty (M&HD) trucks to 3.8% in 2024, even as North America and Europe face significant contractions.

In 2024, medium-duty (MD) trucks are projected to grow faster than heavy-duty (HD) trucks in most regions, except for China and India, where there may be a notable shift from MD trucks to light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and HD trucks.

The ASEAN region is experiencing the highest annual growth rate at 7.5%, with light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales anticipated to reach 727,700 units by the end of 2024.

Regulatory and Incentive Impacts

Stricter decarbonisation norms and added incentives for EVs and alternative fuels, through tax cuts, subsidies, and other government support programs, are expected to be particularly impactful in regions like China and India.

Despite the hurdles, the commercial vehicle industry is poised to navigate through these challenges with strategic investments in new technologies and markets. The industry's future will be shaped by a delicate balance of addressing regulatory demands, consumer preferences, and geopolitical realities. For further information on this analysis, please click here

