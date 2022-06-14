Commercial Washing Machine Market: USD 390.6 million Growth from 2020 to 2025 | Vendors Focusing on Technology to Sustain in the Market| Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

There are large buyer groups in the market, including hotels, resorts, hospitals, and laundry service providers, which reduces the bargaining power of buyers. They mainly focus on different product features such as washing modes, load capacity, and the level of customization offered by vendors. Hence, the bargaining power of buyers was moderate in 2020 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

Vendors are focusing on technology for innovating products to sustain themselves in the market, along with brand building and product differentiation. They differentiate themselves mainly based on quality, regulatory compliance, and innovation. The price differentiation among vendors is high, as the price of products varies based on product features.

Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Electrolux AB, Whirlpool Corp., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Miele & Cie. KG, and Pellerin Milnor Corp.

Market Segmentation

The commercial washing machine market has been segmented by type into front-loading and top-loading. Among these, the front-loading segment will account for the highest market growth. They are preferred by commercial establishments as they are highly efficient and save time and electricity. They also require half the quantity of water required in top-load machines.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in dual-income households and the disposable income of people will drive the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends

The growing hospitality industry is driving the growth of the global commercial washing machine market. These washing machines are used in hotels, resorts, and other establishments for consumers availing laundry services. Among these, hotels are the major customers of commercial washing machines.

The introduction of technologically advanced machines is a key trending factor impacting the global commercial washing machine market growth. Vendors are focusing on incorporating advanced technological features to help their consumers enhance productivity. Technological advances and automation are expected to enhance the cost, water, and energy efficiency.

Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 390.6 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.80 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alliance Laundry System LLC, BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH, Dexter Apache Holdings Inc., Electrolux AB, Girbau North America Inc., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH, Miele & Cie. KG, Pellerin Milnor Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Household appliances

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Front-loading - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Front-loading - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Front-loading - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Top-loading - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Top-loading - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Top-loading - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alliance Laundry System LLC

10.4 BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH

Exhibit 47: BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 48: BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 49: BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 50: BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 Dexter Apache Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 51: Dexter Apache Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 52: Dexter Apache Holdings Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 53: Dexter Apache Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Electrolux AB

Exhibit 54: Electrolux AB - Overview



Exhibit 55: Electrolux AB - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Electrolux AB - Key news



Exhibit 57: Electrolux AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Electrolux AB - Segment focus

10.7 Girbau North America Inc.

Exhibit 59: Girbau North America Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Girbau North America Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Girbau North America Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 62: Girbau North America Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH

Exhibit 67: Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 68: Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 70: Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH - Key offerings

10.10 Miele & Cie. KG

Exhibit 71: Miele & Cie. KG - Overview



Exhibit 72: Miele & Cie. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Miele & Cie. KG - Key offerings

10.11 Pellerin Milnor Corp.

Exhibit 74: Pellerin Milnor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Pellerin Milnor Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Pellerin Milnor Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 77: Pellerin Milnor Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 Whirlpool Corp.

Exhibit 78: Whirlpool Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Whirlpool Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Whirlpool Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 81: Whirlpool Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Whirlpool Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

