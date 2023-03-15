Commercial water heaters market size is set to grow by USD 3,068.01 million from 2022-2027; The increasing demand from the hospitality sector will boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial water heaters market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,068.01 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period. The increasing demand from the hospitality sector is driving the growth of the market significantly. In commercial facilities, water heaters are installed in many bathrooms and the frequency of hot water supply is high. As a result, energy savings from water heaters in commercial facilities are higher than in residential buildings. Due to the high utilization in hospitals, hotels, airports, and other facilities, the energy saved in hot water is multiplied by many for each watt. High energy savings, coupled with increased investment in new hotels, have therefore become a major factor in the adoption of water heaters in the hospitality industry, which will drive market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global Commercial Water Heaters Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, (electric water heater, gas water heater, and solar water heater), and distribution channel (offline and online).

The market share growth of the electric water heater segment is estimated to be significant during the forecast period. The lower maintenance costs of electric water heaters compared to gas water heaters combined with advantages such as flexible installation into existing infrastructure have increased the acceptance of electric water heaters in commercial buildings. Tankless water heaters or electric tankless water heaters are ideal for commercial spaces where space is limited. All these factors are boosting the growth of the electric water heater segment in commercial spaces.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global commercial water heaters market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global commercial water heaters market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. An increase in smart city projects in Asia will contribute to the growth of the commercial real estate sector, thereby increasing the demand for commercial water heaters during the forecast period. Most infrastructure projects are aimed at developing roads and bridges, with significant investments in airports, seaports, railways, public transport, and new town development. In addition, Smart City is adopting communication and automation technologies in smart buildings, contributing to the growth of smart water heaters in the APAC during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region

wise, historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a

Global Commercial Water Heaters Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global commercial water heaters market is characterized by the presence of various vendors such as A. O. Smith Corp., AB Electrolux, Ariston Holding NV, Bradford White Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Electric Heater Co., Ferroli Spa, Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Kangquan Water Heater Co. Ltd., MIDEA Group, Noritz Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Rinnai Corp., Solahart Industries Pty Ltd., STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG, Vaillant Group, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, Watts Water Technologies Inc., Jaquar Group, and Robert Bosch GmbH, and among others.

Global Commercial Water Heaters Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

Increasing demand for hybrid water heaters is the key trend in the market.

Hybrid water heaters can overcome the drawbacks of traditional gas and solar water heaters as they use limited energy to heat water.

Such features make hybrid water heaters more energy efficient than standalone solar or gas water heaters.

In addition, hybrid water heaters have timer mode features to save energy when the water heater is ideal for a long time. Such factors will increase the demand for hybrid water heaters during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Technical challenges associated with the products are impeding market growth.

The limited life and explosion hazards of gas water heaters are challenges that hinder the sale of commercial water heaters.

In the case of gas water heaters, leakage in the tank, pipes, or valves, mainly due to high gas pressure, can cause an explosion.

The commercial sector uses water heaters for high-power hot water applications, but the extent of such systems depends on the laws and regulations of the country in which the water heater is used.

Governments of various countries are imposing strict guidelines on the production of gas and propane water heaters due to the increased risk of explosion.

All these factors are likely to have a significant impact on sales of gas water heaters during the forecast period and the revenues of key vendors in the global commercial water heater market.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period (2017 to 2021) and

What are the key data covered in this Commercial Water Heaters Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the commercial water heaters market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the commercial water heaters market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the commercial water heaters market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial water heaters market vendors

Commercial Water Heaters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,068.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.48 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A. O. Smith Corp., AB Electrolux, Ariston Holding NV, Bradford White Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Electric Heater Co., Ferroli Spa, Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Kangquan Water Heater Co. Ltd., MIDEA Group, Noritz Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Rinnai Corp., Solahart Industries Pty Ltd., STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG, Vaillant Group, Viessmann Climate Solutions SE, Watts Water Technologies Inc., Jaquar Group, and Robert Bosch GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

