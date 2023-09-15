Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market size to grow by USD 24.88 billion between 2022 to 2027 | The retail segment is set to highly contribute to the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial water treatment equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 24.88 billion from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerating CAGR of 5.16%. The retail segment is expected to significantly contribute to the market's expansion during the forecast period. Within the retail sector, commercial water users include shopping centers, supermarkets, department stores, specialty shops, and warehouses. These companies require clean water to maintain high hygiene standards. Furthermore, malls and stores that lack a connection to a wastewater discharge system must meet national regulations when releasing wastewater. To find preview of the market overviews, market drivers, opportunities, and potentials request free sample report

Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2023-2027: Geographical Analysis

During the forecast period, it is expected that the APAC region will make a substantial 48% of contribution to the global market's growth. The increase in infrastructure expenditure for commercial projects is driving the demand for water heater in APAC. The positive economic prospects in emerging countries such as India, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines are stimulating investments in the commercial real estate sector, which is a significant driver of the regional commercial water treatment equipment market.

Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The commercial water treatment equipment market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified companies. The global off-grid commercial water treatment equipment market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the hard water and other contaminants hampering food service equipment quality. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. 3M Co., Aquatech International LLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BWT Holding GmbH, Clack Corp., Collins Water Solutions Pty Ltd., Cortec Corp., Culligan International Co., Ecolab Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, General Electric Co., KURARAY Co. Ltd., Lenntech BV, Pentair Plc, SUEZ SA, SWA Water Holdings Pty Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Veolia Environnement SA, Xylem Inc., and Applied Membranes Inc.

Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Analysis

By Application

Retail

Hospitality

Education

Food service

Others

By Type

Filtration

Disinfection

Absorption

Desalination

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global commercial water treatment equipment market by value?

What will be the size of the global commercial water treatment equipment market in 2027?

How has industry performed over the last 5 years?

What factor are affecting the strength of competition in the global commercial water treatment equipment market?

What main segments make up the global commercial water treatment equipment market?

Commercial Water Treatment Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 24.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.03 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, Canada, Mexico, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Aquatech International LLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BWT Holding GmbH, Clack Corp., Collins Water Solutions Pty Ltd., Cortec Corp., Culligan International Co., Ecolab Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, General Electric Co., KURARAY Co. Ltd., Lenntech BV, Pentair Plc, SUEZ SA, SWA Water Holdings Pty Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Veolia Environment SA, Xylem Inc., and Applied Membranes Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

