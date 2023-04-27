CommercialLEDLights.com Adds Corrosion-Proof Hazardous Area Lights to Their Online Inventory

CommercialLEDLights.com now offers marine grade LED flood lights that illuminate areas near the ocean or near lakes

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Certain environmental entities such as saltwater can cause corrosion in lights that are not designed for use in marine environments. To further illustrate, saltwater can penetrate into the small crevices and cracks in the light fixture, making it difficult to remove the salt and other corrosive substances. In order to prevent corrosion in lights exposed to saltwater, it is important to use materials that are specifically designed for marine environments

Corrison Proof Flood Lights by Marina Marine Grade Flood Lighting Fixture

Marine grade LED flood lights are outdoor lighting fixtures designed specifically for use in harsh marine environments such as docks, piers, and boatyards. These lights are designed to withstand the harsh conditions of saltwater, sun, and wind, making them a durable and reliable choice for specialized outdoor lighting.

Other Types Of LED Hazardous Area Lights

There are a number of different types and styles of LED explosion proof lights depending on the area and level of volatility. For example, C1D1 (Category 1, Division 1) is a higher level of hazardous location classification than C1D2 (Category 1, Division 2). C1D1 is used in areas where hazardous materials may be present in the form of gasses, vapors, or dusts under normal operating conditions, while C1D2 is used in areas where hazardous materials may be present in the form of gasses, vapors, or dusts under abnormal operating conditions. C1D1 requires more stringent safety requirements than C1D2.

Additionally, C1D1 and C1D2 are classifications for hazardous locations that indicate the level of risk for explosions and other hazards in a particular area. You can learn more about the different levels of explosion proof classifications for lighting fixtures on the National Electrical Manufacturers Association's (NEMA) website.

Product Availability

Although there are many online lighting stores, there are currently a limited number of stores that actually carry explosion proof LED lights that are designed to operate in areas close to salt water or other hazardous environments.

Commercialledlights.com offers a variety of LED hazardous area lights and marine grade led flood lights ranging from 100 watts to 200 watts. These lights are Class 1 Division 1 and Class 1 Division 2 certified to withstand hazardous particles and gasses that can cause electronics to fail, or in certain cases explode.

